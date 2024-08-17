Close
ARIZONA NEWS

KTAR News, Arizona Sports Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s raises record $2.36 million

Aug 16, 2024, 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:26 pm

YouTube video
KTAR Newsroom's Profile Picture

BY KTAR NEWSROOM


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona, you did it once again. The KTAR News and Arizona Sports 16th annual Give-A-Thon fundraiser for Phoenix Children’s brought in a record amount of money for the third consecutive year.

Arizonans came through in a massive way, donating $2,369,000 to assist the youth who need it most in the Valley.

Since 2009, the event has raised more than $26.3 million.

“Breaking a record like this doesn’t happen by accident,” Tim Harrison, vice president of corporate partnerships and special events at Phoenix Children’s, said. “Over our 16 year partnership with Bonneville we have built the largest radiothon in the country using a lot of hard work and passion on both sides.

“They understand the growing need to support the patients and families here at Phoenix Children’s and didn’t bat an eye when we set the largest goal we’ve ever had this year. We made the call to Bonneville and their listeners to be champions for these kids and they exceeded our wildest expectations.”

All of the proceeds generated directly benefit Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund, which funds essential equipment, operations, charitable care, Child Life resources, virtual care and research. Phoenix Children’s is one of the largest children’s hospitals in the nation with 433 beds.

The Give-A-Thon for Phoenix Children’s also maintained its position as the top children’s hospital radio fundraiser in the country.

“Building up our community is a core value of ours and there is no better demonstration than rallying our community with powerful storytelling that inspired a record-breaking $2.36 million for Phoenix Children’s,” Ryan Hatch, senior vice president and market manager of Bonneville Phoenix, said.

“We are so grateful for our incredible audiences, sponsors, team partners and the hundreds of volunteers for their tremendous support of the Give-A-Thon.”

With more than 400,000 outpatient visits, 280,000 unique patients seen and nearly 3,000 patients who came from out of state last year to Phoenix Children’s, your donations will make a difference.

Give-A-Thon was presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and the Ak-Chin Indian Community. Sponsors of the weeklong event included Yrefy, Mattamy Homes, Trane Heating and Cooling, Ace Hardware, Presidential Pools, The UPS Store, Sonic and Carl’s Jr.

