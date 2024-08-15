Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT adds 3 new options to triple-digit list of specialty license plates

Aug 15, 2024, 2:10 PM | Updated: 3:25 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


ADOT unveiled three new specialty license plates on Aug. 15, 2024. (ADOT Photo) ADOT unveiled three new specialty license plates on Aug. 15, 2024. (ADOT Photo) ADOT unveiled three new specialty license plates on Aug. 15, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

PHOENIX — Arizona drivers now have three more options to choose from for specialty license plates.

The Arizona Department of Transportation unveiled plates for the Hualapai Tribe, Phoenix Rising FC and Rotary International on Thursday.

The additions bring the total specialty license plate options to 104.

Also, the Arizona Highways and redesigned Keep Arizona Beautiful plates are now available for motorcycles.

“Specialty license plates offer a great way to customize a vehicle and show your proud support for one of these uniquely Arizona organizations,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “MVD is pleased to offer the various plates that will have an impact for the organizations dedicated to improving Arizona and our communities.”

RELATED STORIES

Per standard, $17 of a specialty plate’s $25 cost will go toward the designated charity or nonprofit. Specialty licenses plates can be purchased online.

What are the new Arizona specialty license plate options?

The Hualapai Tribe plate is meant for ongoing human services for tribal elders, healthy activities for tribal youth and support for programs related to community health, recreation and education.

“The Hualapai Tribe is proud to have a specialty license plate now available to citizens across Arizona and is grateful to the many Tribal members who helped make this possible,” Tribal Chairman Duane Clarke said in a press release.

Phoenix Rising FC, the Valley’s professional soccer club, has its plate providing soccer programs and services to those K-12 whose families have financial challenges.

“It’s a fantastic way for our fans to show their Rising pride on the road and, best of all, every plate purchased will support our youth programs, helping to make the game more accessible for young players across our community,” Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle said in the release.

Finally, the Rotary International plate has its money going to support the Rotary Clubs of Arizona and their projects.

“These license plates will not only showcase our commitment to service but also provide an opportunity for individuals to support Rotary’s humanitarian efforts such as education, health, and clean water,” Stephen Phair, founder and president of the Rotary Clubs of Arizona, said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

De Paul Manor to welcome first residents next Monday...

Serena O'Sullivan

New transitional housing facility, workforce training center opening in Phoenix

A 100-bed transitional housing facility called De Paul Manor is set to welcome its first residents on Monday.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: New language on ballot could swing abortion law in Arizona

New language on ballot could swing abortion law in Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Repair work the busy Phoenix intersection of at 24th Street and Camelback Road will continue throug...

Kevin Stone

Restrictions continue for water main repair at 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix

Repair work at the busy Phoenix intersection of 24th Street and Camelback Road will continue through the end of the month, officials said.

4 hours ago

Former Arizona governor endorsed Trump: Mark Kelly reacts...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona senator responds to former Gov. Doug Ducey’s endorsement of Trump

Doug Ducey, the former Arizona governor, endorsed Trump on Tuesday. Due to the duo's former clashes, U.S. Sen Mark Kelly was confused.

5 hours ago

Rendering of an exterior sign that says The Italiano. The restaurant is scheduled to open in Scotts...

Kevin Stone

Maggiore Group sets opening date for The Italiano, a new Scottsdale restaurant

The Italiano, the latest addition to The Maggiore Group's Valley restaurant empire, has an official opening date.

6 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Which presidential candidate has the best plan for the U.S. economy?

Wednesday’s CIP report showed that inflation has dropped, but Jim Sharpe considers both Democratic and Republican presidential candidates approaches to the economy and ponders which would be best for the U.S. economy in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Getty Images

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

ADOT adds 3 new options to triple-digit list of specialty license plates