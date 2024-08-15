PHOENIX — Arizona drivers now have three more options to choose from for specialty license plates.

The Arizona Department of Transportation unveiled plates for the Hualapai Tribe, Phoenix Rising FC and Rotary International on Thursday.

The additions bring the total specialty license plate options to 104.

Also, the Arizona Highways and redesigned Keep Arizona Beautiful plates are now available for motorcycles.

“Specialty license plates offer a great way to customize a vehicle and show your proud support for one of these uniquely Arizona organizations,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “MVD is pleased to offer the various plates that will have an impact for the organizations dedicated to improving Arizona and our communities.”

Per standard, $17 of a specialty plate’s $25 cost will go toward the designated charity or nonprofit. Specialty licenses plates can be purchased online.

What are the new Arizona specialty license plate options?

The Hualapai Tribe plate is meant for ongoing human services for tribal elders, healthy activities for tribal youth and support for programs related to community health, recreation and education.

“The Hualapai Tribe is proud to have a specialty license plate now available to citizens across Arizona and is grateful to the many Tribal members who helped make this possible,” Tribal Chairman Duane Clarke said in a press release.

Phoenix Rising FC, the Valley’s professional soccer club, has its plate providing soccer programs and services to those K-12 whose families have financial challenges.

“It’s a fantastic way for our fans to show their Rising pride on the road and, best of all, every plate purchased will support our youth programs, helping to make the game more accessible for young players across our community,” Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle said in the release.

Finally, the Rotary International plate has its money going to support the Rotary Clubs of Arizona and their projects.

“These license plates will not only showcase our commitment to service but also provide an opportunity for individuals to support Rotary’s humanitarian efforts such as education, health, and clean water,” Stephen Phair, founder and president of the Rotary Clubs of Arizona, said in the release.

