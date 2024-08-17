PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump reportedly plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in southern Arizona next week, according to abc15.com.

Trump, who is seeking reelection, also plans to hold another rally in Phoenix as part of his second visit to Arizona in the past three months.

He appeared at a rally in Phoenix back in June.

Per abc15.com, Clea McCaa, the mayor of Sierra Vista, has confirmed Trump’s visit to the border in Cochise County.

Sierra Vista is about 15 miles north of Mexico.

Trump’s visit to Arizona will likely coincide with the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which starts Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak on Thursday.

