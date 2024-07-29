PHOENIX — From a Colorado judge halting Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons to investigation of a roof collapsing beneath a commercial worker, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from July 26-28.

The $24.6 billion plan for Fry’s Food Stores parent Kroger Co. to acquire rival Albertsons — and sell off scores of Arizona grocery stores — has run into a major hurdle.

The acquisition was delayed by Denver District Court Judge Andrew Luxen, who during a July 25 hearing granted a preliminary injunction and scheduled a trial that is scheduled to begin September 30 and is expected to last two weeks. In doing so, Luxen canceled a hearing that had been set for Aug. 12. Both companies agreed to the delay.

The acquisition would merge Albertsons — which owns Safeway stores in Arizona — into Kroger — the owner of Fry’s and Smiths stores in the Grand Canyon State.

A teen was arrested after an alleged road-rage shooting in Surprise left another man dead on Saturday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to multiple calls about a shooting near 163rd and Grand avenues.

Surprise police arrived to find community members performing first aid on 33-year-old James Nicholas Solano-Aguilar, who was lying in the street after he was shot multiple times in the chest.

Solano-Aguilar was then taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Jaidev Christian Spicely, fled the scene before officers arrived, however, police used cameras in the area to identify him.

Several Arizona representatives signed a letter asking the Department of Veterans Affairs to step in after the death of a veteran patient at a Phoenix Veterans Administration care facility in March 2023.

“We request an immediate briefing from you on how the Phoenix VA will implement the OIG’s recommended policy changes and training standards immediately, as well as ensure lifesaving equipment is available,” said Rep. Greg Stanton, addressing Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

The bipartisan letter was also signed by Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, as well as Reps. Eli Crane, Debbie Lesko, Andy Biggs, Ruben Gallego, David Schweikert, Raul Grijalva and Juan Ciscomani.

The letter points to a report from the VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) that alleged a delay in basic life support as the patient experienced a medical emergency while at the facility.

A hiker found human remains located off of a South Mountain trail in Phoenix on Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a call from a park ranger that a hiker discovered possible human remains off of a trail on South Mountain.

After authorities arrived at the scene, they confirmed the remains were human. Detectives are still processing the evidence.

Big Lots will be closing over a dozen of its Arizona stores, a product of the company’s plans to shut down multiple locations across the country.

Thirteen locations across the Grand Canyon State are planned to close sometime this year. Closing stores will have banners on their personal webpages indicating their closure and promoting a 20% off discount with limited exceptions.

The Valley will be hit the hardest by the closures, with 11 stores closing in the area. Phoenix will lose five stores and Mesa will see two stores closing.

The Phoenix Fire Department said on Saturday rescue crews identified a victim believed to be the employee who went missing after the roof at the commercial building he worked at collapsed during storms on Wednesday night.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said during a press conference the investigation would be turned over to police, which would work with the medical examiner to confirm the victim’s identity.

Keller said search crews worked with the business operator to determine where the worker was when the roof collapsed and focused on that area of the rubble, close to where he was found on Saturday. He added the mission was always to “rescue,” not just to “recover.”

