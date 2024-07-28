Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Missing worker under collapsed roof located, Phoenix Fire believes

Jul 27, 2024, 7:35 PM

Worker missing after roof of Phoenix commercial building collapsed...

A worker went missing after a roof collapse in Phoenix on July 24, 2024, authorities said. (Phoenix Fire Department photo)

(Phoenix Fire Department photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department said on Saturday rescue crews identified a victim believed to be the employee who went missing after the roof at the commercial building he worked at collapsed during storms on Wednesday night.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said during a press conference the investigation would be turned over to police, which would work with the medical examiner to confirm the victim’s identity.

Keller said search crews worked with the business operator to determine where the worker was when the roof collapsed and focused on that area of the rubble, close to where he was found on Saturday. He added the mission was always to “rescue,” not just to “recover.”

The victim was working a night shift to support his kids and family when the roof collapsed, Keller said.

“Our main focus right now is being with the family and taking care of whatever they need,” he added.

What went into the search for the missing worker?

Crews were first working the scene near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“They got on the scene and they saw a debris field,” Keller said during a press conference around noon Thursday. “National Weather Service did say that a microburst did come in, lifted this roof off and we do have a partial roof collapse.”

“We are working alongside structural engineers, our partners, our stakeholders to make sure that our members are safe to go inside,” he said, noting crews have to be wary of the potential for secondary collapses.

The Phoenix Urban Search and Rescue unit brought search dogs to the scene, but the animals didn’t have any hits.

“They can smell, they can get in there, they can get in positions,” Keller said. “There are pockets in there where dogs can get in that we can’t get a camera.”

Keller said rescuers also have used drones to examine areas where it’s not safe for crews.

“We actually used a drone that we were able to fly inside the building a little bit in search for this individual,” he said.

Wednesday night’s thunderstorms produced strong winds and microbursts with gusts up to 70 mph, knocking down trees and power lines and leaving thousands of Valley residents without electricity.

