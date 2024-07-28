Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona lawmakers demand answers after alarming patient death at VA facility

Jul 28, 2024, 6:30 AM

Arizona lawmakers signed a letter asking the federal government to step in after the death of a veteran patient at a Phoenix VA care facility in March 2023. (Hayden VA photo)

(Hayden VA photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Several Arizona representatives signed a letter asking the Department of Veterans Affairs to step in after the death of a veteran patient at a Phoenix Veterans Administration care facility in March 2023.

“We request an immediate briefing from you on how the Phoenix VA will implement the OIG’s recommended policy changes and training standards immediately, as well as ensure lifesaving equipment is available,” said Rep. Greg Stanton, addressing Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

The bipartisan letter was also signed by Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, as well as Reps. Eli Crane, Debbie Lesko, Andy Biggs, Ruben Gallego, David Schweikert, Raul Grijalva and Juan Ciscomani.

The letter points to a report from the VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) that alleged a delay in basic life support as the patient experienced a medical emergency while at the facility.

In the report, the OIG said its findings were inconclusive about whether a change in care would’ve provided a different result due to the state of the patient.

It claims the staff did not utilize CPR when the patient lost consciousness after a routine appointment, and the facility did not have an automated external defibrillator (AED) accessible. Local emergency services took 11 minutes to respond, all factors that the letter claims led to the patient losing their life two days later after not receiving timely care.

Among factors leading to the delay are an inefficient rapid response, conflicting emergency procedures, a lack of CPR training and a lack of an AED, the OIG’s report said.

“This incident is a part of a troubling pattern of inappropriate responses by the Phoenix VA, whose procedures have contradicted and failed to meet Veterans Health Administration standards,” the letter reads.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Fry's Food Stores in Arizona are owned by Kroger Co., which is seeking to acquire Albertsons. (CBRE...

Steve Watkins/Cincinnati Business Courier

Fry’s parent Kroger’s $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons temporarily halted by Colorado judge

The $24.6 billion plan for Fry's Food Stores parent Kroger Co. to acquire rival Albertsons — and sell off scores of Arizona grocery stores — has run into a major hurdle.

2 hours ago

The Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills will receive $100,000 in funding from Maricopa Coun...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County invests over $130,000 in East Valley outdoor services

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved over $130,000 in funding for community services in the East Valley.

11 hours ago

Worker missing after roof of Phoenix commercial building collapsed...

KTAR.com

Missing worker under collapsed roof located, Phoenix Fire believes

The Phoenix Fire Department said on Saturday rescue crews identified a victim believed to be the employee who went missing after the roof at the commercial building he worked at collapsed during storms on Wednesday night.

13 hours ago

A boat capsized in Navajo Canyon on Saturday, leaving three of its passengers dead. (Coconino Count...

KTAR.com

Boat capsizes in Navajo Canyon, leaving 3 dead and 2 hospitalized

A boat capsized Saturday in Glen Canyon and trapped passengers underneath, leaving two children and a senior dead.

13 hours ago

Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed Saturday evening for a crash near Munds Park. (ADOT p...

KTAR.com

Northbound lanes of I-17 reopen after crash near Munds Park

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 reopened Saturday after a crash near Munds Park, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

15 hours ago

Southern Cross Aviation...

KTAR.com

Wholesale aviation parts distributor Southern Cross Aviation announces expansion into Mesa

Southern Cross Aviation, a wholesale aviation parts distributor, announced its third facility will be located in Mesa.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Arizona lawmakers demand answers after alarming patient death at VA facility