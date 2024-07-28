Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Hiker discovers human remains off of a South Mountain trail in Phoenix

Jul 28, 2024, 9:43 AM

A file photo of South Mountain in Phoenix. (File photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A hiker found human remains located off of a South Mountain trail in Phoenix on Saturday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a call from a park ranger that a hiker discovered possible human remains off of a trail on South Mountain.

After authorities arrived at the scene, they confirmed the remains were human. Detectives are still processing the evidence.

The remains will be collected by the Office of the Medical Examiner, according to police. The investigation will work to confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.

No other information was made available.

