PHOENIX — A teen was arrested after an alleged road-rage shooting in Surprise left another man dead on Saturday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, authorities responded to multiple calls about a shooting near 163rd and Grand avenues.

Surprise police arrived to find community members performing first aid on 33-year-old James Nicholas Solano-Aguilar, who was lying in the street after he was shot multiple times in the chest.

Solano-Aguilar was then taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Jaidev Christian Spicely, fled the scene before officers arrived, however, police used cameras in the area to identify him.

When authorities were driving to Spicely’s home, Spicely called authorities to turn himself in.

Spicely was taken into custody without incident, according to Surprise police.

The 18-year-old was booked into the Maricopa County Intake and Release Jail on second degree murder, disorderly conduct with a weapon and discharge a firearm within city limits.

Solano-Aguilar was an active military member, according to Surprise police. Authorities are gathering resources for his family.

The investigation remains ongoing and no other information was made available.

Surprise police are asking anyone with more information to call them at 623.222.4000, or 623.222.TIPS (8477) or email them at crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

