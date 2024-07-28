Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Fry’s parent Kroger’s $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons temporarily halted by Colorado judge

Jul 28, 2024, 5:45 AM

Fry's Food Stores in Arizona are owned by Kroger Co., which is seeking to acquire Albertsons. (CBRE...

Fry's Food Stores in Arizona are owned by Kroger Co., which is seeking to acquire Albertsons. (CBRE Photo)

(CBRE Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY STEVE WATKINS/CINCINNATI BUSINESS COURIER


The $24.6 billion plan for Fry’s Food Stores parent Kroger Co. to acquire rival Albertsons — and sell off scores of Arizona grocery stores — has run into a major hurdle.

The acquisition was delayed by Denver District Court Judge Andrew Luxen, who during a July 25 hearing granted a preliminary injunction and scheduled a trial that is scheduled to begin September 30 and is expected to last two weeks. In doing so, Luxen canceled a hearing that had been set for Aug. 12. Both companies agreed to the delay.

The acquisition would merge Albertsons — which owns Safeway stores in Arizona — into Kroger — the owner of Fry’s and Smiths stores in the Grand Canyon State.

A total of 73 Safeway and Albertsons stores in the Phoenix metro are on a list of 101 Arizona locations set to be divested under the merger to New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers. That total in Arizona is a substantial increase from what was originally set at 24 grocery stores in the Valley. The previous deal was to sell 413 stores nationwide, but in April Kroger announced it had bumped that number up to 579 stores.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona lawmakers signed a letter asking the federal government to step in after the death of a vet...

KTAR.com

Arizona lawmakers demand answers after alarming patient death at VA facility

Arizona representatives signed a letter asking the VA secretary to step in after the death of a veteran patient at a Phoenix VA facility.

2 hours ago

The Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills will receive $100,000 in funding from Maricopa Coun...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County invests over $130,000 in East Valley outdoor services

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved over $130,000 in funding for community services in the East Valley.

11 hours ago

Worker missing after roof of Phoenix commercial building collapsed...

KTAR.com

Missing worker under collapsed roof located, Phoenix Fire believes

The Phoenix Fire Department said on Saturday rescue crews identified a victim believed to be the employee who went missing after the roof at the commercial building he worked at collapsed during storms on Wednesday night.

13 hours ago

A boat capsized in Navajo Canyon on Saturday, leaving three of its passengers dead. (Coconino Count...

KTAR.com

Boat capsizes in Navajo Canyon, leaving 3 dead and 2 hospitalized

A boat capsized Saturday in Glen Canyon and trapped passengers underneath, leaving two children and a senior dead.

13 hours ago

Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed Saturday evening for a crash near Munds Park. (ADOT p...

KTAR.com

Northbound lanes of I-17 reopen after crash near Munds Park

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 reopened Saturday after a crash near Munds Park, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

15 hours ago

Southern Cross Aviation...

KTAR.com

Wholesale aviation parts distributor Southern Cross Aviation announces expansion into Mesa

Southern Cross Aviation, a wholesale aviation parts distributor, announced its third facility will be located in Mesa.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Fry’s parent Kroger’s $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons temporarily halted by Colorado judge