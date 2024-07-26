Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Retail chain Big Lots to close 13 locations across Arizona

Jul 26, 2024, 3:03 PM

Big Lots store with banner that reads "Closing"...

Big Lots will close 13 locations in Arizona.(Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

(Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Big Lots will be closing over a dozen of its Arizona stores, a product of the company’s plans to shut down multiple locations across the country.

Thirteen locations across the Grand Canyon State are planned to close sometime this year. Closing stores will have banners on their personal webpages indicating their closure and promoting a 20% off discount with limited exceptions.

The Valley will be hit the hardest by the closures, with 11 stores closing in the area. Phoenix will lose five stores and Mesa will see two stores closing.

The retail chain disclosed in an U.S. Security and Commissions (SEC) filing that it will be closing 35 to 40 stores in the United States in 2024. The company added that it intends to open three new stores.

Big Lots has not revealed when the Arizona stores will be closing.

The shutdown of multiple stores is due to Big Lots facing challenging financial situations in the company. The chain said it has “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as it faces troubles with inflation and competition.

According to the SEC filing, Big Lots had a total of 1,392 stores at the start of 2024, a decrease of its 1,425 locations at the beginning of 2023. It claims that 244 stores are underperforming this year.

In the filing, the company voiced that closing locations will allow them to liquidate assets and sell some of their real estate, according to ABC15 Arizona.

RELATED STORIES

What 13 stores in Arizona are closing?

Flagstaff – 1416 E. Route 66
Glendale – 17510 N. 75th Ave
Laveen – 3630 W. Baseline Rd.
Mesa – 2840 E. Main St., Ste 109
Mesa – 6839 E. Main St
Peoria – 24760 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy
Phoenix – 2020 N. 75th Ave Ste 40
Phoenix – 230 E. Bell Rd.
Phoenix – 2330 W. Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix – 4727 E. Bell Rd.
Phoenix – 4835 E. Ray Rd
Scottsdale – 10220 N. 90th St
Tucson – 4525 N. Oracle Rd

