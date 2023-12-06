PHOENIX — Part of a new bridge north of Phoenix recently opened, marking a milestone for the Interstate 17 Improvement Project.

The new southbound Moores Gulch bridge at milepost 238 near the New River area opened over the weekend, shifting traffic onto the new lanes of the bridge, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

Traffic was moved to the outside on the completed portion of the new bridge to allow construction work to continue to take place on the inside portion, ADOT said.

The remaining old section of the Moores Gulch bridge needs to be replaced, transportation officials said. Crews began taking down the old section last weekend.

Get connected with the I-17 Improvement Project by signing up for traffic alerts at https://t.co/AnmYGWoP12. #improvingi17 pic.twitter.com/0T0DXxPGFd — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 5, 2023

Temporary striping and concrete barriers will direct motorists to the outside lanes on the new bridge deck for several months, until the inside portion of the new bridge and the new third lane are complete.

The I-17 Improvement Project includes adding a third lane in each direction along a 15-mile stretch between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City. Widening the highway requires widening several bridges.

In addition, flex lanes are being added along an 8-mile stretch between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point. The new 15 miles of general-purpose lanes are expected to open in late 2024, and the flex lanes, the first of their kind in Arizona, are expected to open in 2025.

The southbound Moores Gulch bridge is one of two bridges that are being replaced as part of the project. Ten other bridges, including the northbound Moores Gulch bridge, are being widened.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.