ARIZONA NEWS

Traffic shift at bridge north of Phoenix marks milestone in I-17 Improvement Project

Dec 6, 2023, 8:26 AM | Updated: 8:28 am

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

cars near new bridge north of Phoenix cars approaching new bridge north of Phoenix cars approaching new bridge north of Phoenix graphic that shows the traffic shift cars approaching new bridge north of Phoenix

PHOENIX — Part of a new bridge north of Phoenix recently opened, marking a milestone for the Interstate 17 Improvement Project.

The new southbound Moores Gulch bridge at milepost 238 near the New River area opened over the weekend, shifting traffic onto the new lanes of the bridge, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

Traffic was moved to the outside on the completed portion of the new bridge to allow construction work to continue to take place on the inside portion, ADOT said.

The remaining old section of the Moores Gulch bridge needs to be replaced, transportation officials said. Crews began taking down the old section last weekend.

Temporary striping and concrete barriers will direct motorists to the outside lanes on the new bridge deck for several months, until the inside portion of the new bridge and the new third lane are complete.

The I-17 Improvement Project includes adding a third lane in each direction along a 15-mile stretch between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City. Widening the highway requires widening several bridges.

In addition, flex lanes are being added along an 8-mile stretch between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point. The new 15 miles of general-purpose lanes are expected to open in late 2024, and the flex lanes, the first of their kind in Arizona, are expected to open in 2025.

The southbound Moores Gulch bridge is one of two bridges that are being replaced as part of the project. Ten other bridges, including the northbound Moores Gulch bridge, are being widened.

