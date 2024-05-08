Close
Silver Alert canceled after missing woman is found safe in Phoenix

May 7, 2024, 8:51 PM | Updated: May 8, 2024, 6:02 am

Patti Anne Calvino was found safe in Phoenix on May 7, 2024, just hours after a Silver Alert was issued. (Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Tuesday evening after confirming that the woman being sought was found safe in Phoenix.

The alert for 81-year-old Patti Anne Calvino was issued around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and canceled about 3 hours later, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Calvino was last seen driving in the area of 29th and Altadena avenues, authorities said. She was wearing a white blouse and Capri-style pants.

She has a medical condition that can cause her to become confused and easily lost, authorities said.

