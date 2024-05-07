Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 man dead, another injured after 2-vehicle collision in Phoenix

May 7, 2024, 4:35 AM

Michael Peczynski, 70, died on the scene, authorities said. (Phoenix Police Department photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is injured after a Monday morning collision, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Michael Peczynski, 70, died on the scene after two vehicles crashed near Cactus Road and 40th Street in Phoenix around 5:30 a.m., police said.

The driver of the other car involved was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. However, that driver was later in stable condition.

Police believe the crash took place while Peczynski was heading westbound on Cactus Road while driving a silver SUV.

Peczynski didn’t stop for a red light at the intersection and his SUV collided with a car heading southbound on 40th Street, according to Phoenix police.

However, the investigation is ongoing, police said.

