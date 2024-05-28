PHOENIX — A woman will be arrested for a bomb threat that was made at a Phoenix apartment complex on Monday, authorities said.

Officers were called to the complex near 24th Street and Thomas Road around 3:15 p.m. and found a device, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The bomb was subsequently neutralized without any threat to the public, police said.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, allegedly left the explosive at the front office of the complex before heading back to her apartment, police said.

She was hospitalized with unrelated health issues and will be arrested upon her release.

The woman will be charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

No other information was available.

