Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound I-17 reopened at Indian School Road in Phoenix after police situation

May 28, 2024, 10:48 AM | Updated: 1:15 pm

Southbound I-17 was closed at Indian School Road in Phoenix for a police situation on May 28, 2024....

Southbound I-17 was closed at Indian School Road in Phoenix for a police situation on May 28, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed at Indian School Road in Phoenix for over two hours on Tuesday morning for a police situation, authorities said.

The freeway reopened at 1 p.m. after it closed around 10:30 a.m. following reports of a woman threatening to jump, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The woman was treated by fire personnel for dehydration, DPS added.

RELATED STORIES

The northbound lanes of I-17 remained open during the closure.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

From left, alleged Arizona fake electors Michael and Kelli Ward appear with their attorney during t...

Kevin Stone

Poll: More Arizona voters think alleged fake GOP electors are guilty than innocent

The 11 Arizona Republicans charged in the state’s fake elector case appear to be losing in the court of public opinion, even within their own party, according to a new poll.

1 hour ago

Man dead after being struck by a vehicle in Goodyear...

KTAR.com

Speed may have been factor in fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision in Goodyear

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle that a juvenile was driving in Goodyear around 6 p.m. on Monday, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Refuge Fire: Arson suspect arrested, given multiple charges...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man accused of starting fire in wildlife refuge near California border

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of starting the Refuge Fire near the Arizona-California border was arrested.

6 hours ago

A Porter Airlines plane soars above the clouds. The Canadian carrier will debut a Phoenix-Toronto r...

Kevin Stone

Canada-based Porter Airlines to make Arizona debut with Phoenix-Toronto route

Porter Airlines, a Canadian carrier, will make its Arizona debut later this year with a new nonstop route between Phoenix and Toronto.

6 hours ago

deadly heat wave last summer...

Associated Press

After a deadly heat wave last summer, metro Phoenix is changing tactics

Fresh memories of the deadly heat wave last summer have led Arizona authorities to launch new tactics ahead of summer 2024.

8 hours ago

Suspect dead after shooting involving Phoenix Police officer...

KTAR.com

Suspect dead, police officer injured after shootout in Phoenix

A suspect is dead after a shooting involving an officer with the Phoenix Police Department on May 28, 2024, authorities said.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Southbound I-17 reopened at Indian School Road in Phoenix after police situation