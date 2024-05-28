Southbound I-17 reopened at Indian School Road in Phoenix after police situation
May 28, 2024, 10:48 AM | Updated: 1:15 pm
(ADOT Photo)
PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed at Indian School Road in Phoenix for over two hours on Tuesday morning for a police situation, authorities said.
The freeway reopened at 1 p.m. after it closed around 10:30 a.m. following reports of a woman threatening to jump, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The woman was treated by fire personnel for dehydration, DPS added.
The northbound lanes of I-17 remained open during the closure.
No other information was available.
