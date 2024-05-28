PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed at Indian School Road in Phoenix for over two hours on Tuesday morning for a police situation, authorities said.

The freeway reopened at 1 p.m. after it closed around 10:30 a.m. following reports of a woman threatening to jump, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The woman was treated by fire personnel for dehydration, DPS added.

The northbound lanes of I-17 remained open during the closure.

No other information was available.

