Man dead after being struck by a vehicle in Goodyear...

PHOENIX — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Goodyear on Monday evening, authorities said.

Devin Firth, 25, was brought to a local hospital after the incident but he died from his injuries, the Goodyear Police Department said.

The collision took place in the area of 167th Avenue and Canyon Trails Boulevard, which is in a neighborhood near the intersection of Cotton Lane and Yuma Road, around 6 p.m.

Firth was struck by a juvenile driver who cooperated with authorities, police said.

Goodyear PD said speed may have contributed to the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.