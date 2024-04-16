Suspect arrested in Tempe hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Saturday in a Tempe hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian earlier this month, authorities said.

Gabriel Garcia, 55, faces charges of failing to remain at the scene of a collision, failing to render aid and tampering with physical evidence stemming from the April 1 collision, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Garcia allegedly hit the victim in his Chrysler Town and Country minivan on Broadway Road between Rural Road and Dorsey Lane before leaving the scene.

Tempe police received a tip regarding the possible location for a vehicle and were able to find it.

Detectives learned that the vehicle had been altered to conceal the crime, according to police.

The van was impounded for further processing.

No other information was available.

