PHOENIX — A two-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Sunday after being pulled from a pool in Phoenix, according to authorities.

The boy was unconscious and not breathing when he was pulled from the backyard pool near 43rd and Glendale avenues before 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

It’s unknown how long he was in the water, and CPR was done prior to the fire department’s arrival to the scene.

When the boy was taken to the hospital, more life-saving measures were taken, but he was pronounced dead.

The Community Assistance Program is on hand to help the needs of the family.

The scene was turned over to police for an investigation.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.