Motorcyclist dies after striking curb, being thrown off his bike in Phoenix
Apr 25, 2024, 11:23 AM | Updated: 11:51 am
(AP File Photo)
PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died on Wednesday after he struck a raised curb and was thrown off his bike in Phoenix, authorities said.
Officers responded to a single vehicle crash around 5:30 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Union Hills Drive, the Phoenix Police Department said.
When officers arrived, 33-year-old Nathan Crumpler was found with serious inures, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Crumpler was driving north on 25th Avenue, near I-17, when he apparently lost control of his motorcycle and struck the curb, police said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
