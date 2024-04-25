PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died on Wednesday after he struck a raised curb and was thrown off his bike in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash around 5:30 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Union Hills Drive, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When officers arrived, 33-year-old Nathan Crumpler was found with serious inures, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Crumpler was driving north on 25th Avenue, near I-17, when he apparently lost control of his motorcycle and struck the curb, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

