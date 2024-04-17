<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Before I point out the uncomfortable thing Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake just said, I have to point out something that may make me sound a little like an uncomfortable bigot who’s trying to deny his prejudice: I have lots of friends who are… Kari Lake supporters.

Friends of a sound mind who support Lake because of a genuine belief that her economic policies will be better than the alternative’s.

But since there are also people who I refer to as “Kari Kooks” (who are NOT of a sound mind) — I’m wondering if it was smart of Lake to suggest one particular thing her supporters can do to prepare for the long election season ahead.

Folks might’ve wondered where Lake was going when, during a Lake Havasu rally, she said, “The next six months will be intense and we need to strap on our… uh… let’s see… what do we want to strap on?”

No, she didn’t go there — but Lake did suggest some things that all Arizonans may feel they’ll need to survive the 2024 election season: “We’re gonna strap on our seat belt… we’re gonna put on our helmet.”

She then followed that up with something I find patronizing: “We are going to put on the armor of God.”

Patronizing because I don’t think God has any interest in fighting for a politician’s selfish dreams.

But I’d still rather hear Lake suggest followers “strap-on” patronizing things instead of dangerous things like: “…maybe strap on a Glock on the side of us just in case… you can put one on the back and one on the front. Whatever you guys decide.”

I’m not against wearing a Glock pistol — in fact, I bought my first Glock from my brother-in-law a couple of years ago and I wear it a lot — after years of only carrying KelTec.

I support the Second Amendment, concealed carry and gun ownership for every adult who hasn’t been convicted of a crime — if they are of a sound mind. That qualifier is why I think Lake suggesting her supporters need to strap-on a Glock or two — on top of God’s armor — is dangerous. It suggests to those who might not be completely stable that they need to be ready to fight Kari’s enemies — because they are also God’s enemies.

And that, in their minds, may include anybody who runs an election that Lake may lose.

The (albeit small) subgroup of Lake supporters I’ve dubbed “Kari’s Kooks” — people Lake also knows exist — are the people who believe that it is impossible for Kari to lose. The same people who believe Lake didn’t lose the last election. And they are the people who may believe that they can’t let another election get stolen — even if it means taking out a few people with their strap-on.

…uh… I mean the weapon Lake told ‘em to strap on.

