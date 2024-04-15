PHOENIX – Arizona Republican Kari Lake announced Monday that her U.S. Senate campaign raised $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, about $3.4 million behind Democrat Ruben Gallego’s January-March haul.

Lake is the GOP front-runner in the race to succeed independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who isn’t running for reelection. The former TV news anchor and fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump said her campaign entered April with $2.5 million cash on hand.

Gallego announced on April 2 that he had about $9.6 million cash on hand after raising over $7.5 million in the first quarter.

Lake, the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nominee, entered the Senate race in October 2023. She reported $2.1 million in receipts in the final quarter of last year and entered 2024 with $1.08 million cash on hand.

“Kari Lake doubled her fundraising haul from last quarter. … Gallego is far-left and out of step with Arizonans. Just like President Trump, Kari is performing strong in Arizona and will win in November,” her campaign said in a statement.

How much fundraising has Kari Lake’s GOP opponent done?

Unlike Gallego, Lake faces a primary challenger. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb finished 2023 with about $256,500 on hand but hasn’t yet released first-quarter numbers.

Monday is the Federal Election Commission filing deadline for January-March fundraising reports.

Lake raised nearly $16 million during her unsuccessful run for governor in 2022, according to state campaign finance records.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sued Lake over her repeated false and harmful statements about his work on the 2022 election.

Truth is a defense against a defamation claim, but rather than going to trial to present evidence that might support her allegations against Richer, Lake requested a default judgment last month, asking for a jury to decide damages in the case.

