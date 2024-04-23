Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

JIM SHARPE

Are voters really apathetic about 2024 election — or are they still trying to digest the last one?

Apr 23, 2024, 2:00 PM

An attendee wears an "I Voted" sticker at a 2022 election night watch party in Phoenix....

An attendee wears an "I Voted" sticker at a 2022 election night watch party in Phoenix. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

Even though 64% of voters who responded to an NBC News poll rated their level of interest in this November’s election at a 9 or a 10, that’s the lowest percentage in almost 20 years.

So what gives? And are voters in Arizona more (or less) engaged than American voters overall?

Well, if you believe our very unscientific poll that we posted on social media, Arizonans are more interested. 

When we asked on the @AZMorningNews “X” account, “What’s your own interest level?” 69% answered “I’m paying attention!”; 20.7% answered “There’s an election?!” and 10.3% said “I’m waiting.”

I can see how there’s a bit of voter burnout — with the seemingly 24-7 election coverage in the media supplemented by so many of our friends who can’t stop talking about politics (in person and on Facebook).

But Arizona political consultant Stan Barnes told us on Arizona’s Morning News that he believes high burnout will not equal low turnout.

So, could interest (and turnout) be boosted when the 10% of folks who told us they’re “waiting” finally get interested?

Maybe they’re waiting for all the 2020 and 2022 election drama to die down before they invest in the 2024 election.

If so, a ray of sunshine may be peeking through. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake involving the last case she has in court. The suit, which she filed back when she ran for governor, attempted to block the use of tabulation machines in Arizona’s elections (the machines that count the votes).

Lake and former secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem filed the suit because they want ballots to only be hand-counted.  

Which may sound like a great plan until you learn what the former senior election analyst for the secretary of state told me about hand counting. Garrett Archer, who’s now ABC15’s data analyst, said on the AZ Political Podcast that the logistics involved in hand counting all the ballots in a county the size of Maricopa County “is nearly impossible.”

“The amount of people they would have to hire on a fairly temporary basis —  we’re talking tens, almost hundreds of thousands of people just to be trained to count.” 

Of course, many of Lake’s followers also insist that all those hand-counted ballots (which have several races listed on each of them) — have to be counted by the end of Election Day so that results can be posted virtually immediately. When the truth is, hand-counting the 2024 election could lead to this year’s election drama continuing well into 2026. And even higher levels of voter burnout.

Jim Sharpe

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why hand-counting ballots like Kari Lake wants isn’t an option

Why hand-counting ballots like Kari Lake wants isn’t an option. Jim Sharpe explains on his Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

7 hours ago

A plane lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on July 15, 2023, during the city’s rec...

Jim Sharpe

Coincidence? Earth Day 2024 comes a day after Phoenix hits 100 degrees

Whatever you think about global warning, the Phoenix heat island effect isn't up for debate, writes KTAR host Jim Sharpe.

1 day ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How Arizonans are contributing to the early heat as Phoenix records its first 100-degree day of 2024

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix’s first 100-degree temperature was recorded at 3:10 p.m on Sunday. Jim Sharpe looks back on the history of early heat, how Phoenicians are contributing to the early hot temperatures and how they can help this Earth Day. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News  

1 day ago

AZ Political Podcast: Garrett Archer talks election integrity...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Election analyst Garrett Archer with ABC15 talks election integrity

On this episode of the AZ Political Podcast, Garrett Archer, a data analyst with ABC15, sits down with Jim Sharpe to talk about elections.

5 days ago

Kari Lake looks at the crowd to arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, C...

Jim Sharpe

Arizona US Senate candidate Kari Lake wants you to do what?!?

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe believes Kari Lake's declaration her supporters should strap on a Glock to prepare for 2024 is dangerous.

6 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How Kari Lake says her supporters should prepare for the 2024 election

Jim Sharpe talks about Kari Lake’s most recent comments on his Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Are voters really apathetic about 2024 election — or are they still trying to digest the last one?