AZ Political Podcast: Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma talks fake elector indictment

Apr 26, 2024, 4:25 AM

On April’s final AZ Political Podcast, Jim Sharpe speaks with state House Speaker Ben Toma about the indictment of 18 people in the alleged Arizona Republican fake elector scheme.

They also discuss the fate of the abortion bill that just passed Toma’s chamber.

The bill could strike down the 1864 abortion law, which bans virtually all abortions. There are no exceptions for rape or incest; it only allows abortions that are necessary to save the life of the mother.

The Arizona House of Representatives passed the bill on Wednesday, but it still has to go to the Arizona Senate.

If the new bill makes it through the Senate and Gov. Katie Hobbs signs it, the 1864 law would be repealed and replaced with the 2022 law that allows for pregnancies to be terminated up to the 15th week.

Jim also asks House Speaker Toma about his American journey.

Toma talks about how he didn’t speak English until the age of 9 — when his family fled communist Romania for the United States — and how his family’s experience helped to shape his conservative political values.

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

AZ Political Podcast: Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma talks fake elector indictment