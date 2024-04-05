Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar reportedly subpoenaed in Arizona fake elector probe

Apr 5, 2024, 2:00 PM

Arizona Republican Congressmen Paul Gosar, left, Andy Biggs, seen at a House committee hearing in S...

Arizona Republican Congressmen Paul Gosar, left, Andy Biggs, seen at a House committee hearing in September 2023, reportedly have been subpoenaed as part of a fake elector grand jury probe. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — Two Arizona Republican congressmen, Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, reportedly have been ordered to testify for the grand jury looking into the state’s 2020 fake elector case.

In a story published Thursday, Politico credited the information about Biggs to two anonymous sources. The news website said the Gosar subpoena was mentioned in a letter from the Prescott Republican to House Speaker Mike Johnson in February.

Politico said there was no indication Biggs or Gosar are being considered for charges in the fake elector probe, which is being conducted by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

RELATED STORIES

Gosar and Biggs objected to Arizona’s 11 Electoral College votes going to Joe Biden while Congress was certifying the election on Jan. 6, 2020. Gosar was speaking when the proceedings had to be delayed when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

What states were targeted with alternate electors?

Allies of Donald Trump in Arizona and six other states he lost in 2020 recruited alternate slates of electors and submitted them in a failed effort to subvert Joe Biden’s victory.

Authorities have taken legal action in Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and Georgia, but no charges have been filed in Arizona, New Mexico or Pennsylvania.

CNN reported last month that Mayes, a Democrat, could be close to making a decision about whether to file charges in the Arizona fake elector probe.

Who signed fake elector documents in Arizona?

The Arizona Republican Party posted video to social media on Dec. 14, 2020, of 11 people, including then-Chair Kelli Ward and her husband, signing documents declaring themselves to be “duly elected and qualified electors.”

Documents obtained by American Oversight show that in addition to Kelli and Michael Ward, the documents were signed by Nancy Cottle, Loraine B. Pellegrino, Tyler Bowyer, Jake Hoffman, Anthony T. Kern, James Lamon, Robert Montgomery, Samuel I. Moorehead and Greg Safsten.

Hoffman and Kern are current state senators, while Lamon ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2022.

Hoffman is chairman of the Senate Elections Committee, and Kern leads the Judiciary Committee. Hoffman’s position makes him a gatekeeper for virtually all election-related legislation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

