Phoenix police need help finding suspect accused of killing 40-year-old man

May 10, 2024, 5:09 PM | Updated: 5:15 pm

Fatal Phoenix shooting: $2K award offered for helpful info...

These two photos depict the suspect riding a bicycle. (Phoenix Police Department photos)

(Phoenix Police Department photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Authorities asked the public on Friday for help solving a fatal Phoenix shooting.

There’s a reward of up to $2,000 offered for anyone who can help the Phoenix Police Department find who killed 40-year-old William Ray White on Sunday.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in a business complex near McDowell Road and 43rd Avenue.

White was walking behind a business complex in the area when the suspect approached him while riding a white bicycle. He then pulled out a handgun and shot White, police said.

Police arrived to the scene around 10 p.m. Although the Phoenix Fire Department tried to save him, White was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police share photos of suspect in fatal Phoenix shooting

Authorities released two photos of a suspect riding a bicycle. They described the suspect as a Hispanic or native American male. He is around 30-40 years old and has a medium build. He possibly has dark hair, police said.

The suspect was wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo in front, along with a gray hooded sweatshirt and a dark shirt. He also had black athletic shorts and a circular pendant necklace, police said.

After shooting White, he fled the scene by riding the white bicycle northbound on 47th Avenue. The suspect was last seen in the area of 48th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Anyone with information about details from that night or the suspect is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

