PHOENIX — A U.S. Border Patrol agent from Arizona has been charged in a case involving child sexual abuse material, authorities announced Friday.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted 41-year-old Nereo Mejia Gomez Jr. of Yuma on multiple counts of producing, distributing and possessing sexually explicit images of minors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

He also was indicted for possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle. In total, he faces 11 charges and the possibility of more than 100 years in prison. The offenses carry maximum potential sentences ranging from 10 to 30 years.

Why was Arizona Border Patrol agent indicted?

Gomez allegedly produced sexually explicit images of a girl who was ages 15 and 16 four times between November 2022 and March 2023. He also is accused of distributing child sexual abuse material five times in February and March of 2024 and possessing images and the unregistered firearm in April.

Prosecutors said the Yuma Sector Border Patrol has been cooperating with the investigation, which is being conducted by Homeland Security Investigations.

