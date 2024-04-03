Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect hospitalized after getting shot by Glendale police officer

Apr 3, 2024, 2:49 PM | Updated: Apr 4, 2024, 6:33 am

File photo of Glendale police motorcycles....

The Glendale Police Department was involved in a shooting on April 3, 2024. (Glendale Police Photo)

(Glendale Police Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department was involved in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near 65th and Peoria avenues, the department said in a social media post around 2:30 p.m.

Before the shooting, Glendale police received multiple 911 calls about an adult male suspect who was behaving erratically had a firearm in the area of 65th Avenue and Sierra Street at around 2 p.m., according to Glendale PD spokesperson Moroni Mendez.

“He is known to us just because we’ve had prior contact with him,” Mendez said during a press conference at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

How did the Glendale police shooting take place?

Before officers arrived on the scene, the suspect entered a Toyota vehicle and fled westbound on Sierra street, Mendez said.

However, a Glendale Police officer driving eastbound on Sierra Street on the way to the scene crossed paths with the suspect, he added.

RELATED STORIES

“He pointed what was believed to be a weapon at our officer,” Mendez said.

At that point, the officer opened fire on the suspect, striking him.

Due to the active nature of the investigation, Glendale PD couldn’t confirm how many times the officer shot at the suspect, but they know he discharged his weapon multiple times, Mendez added.

Only one officer was involved in the shooting, while another officer witnessed the incident. Both had body cameras.

Glendale PD also couldn’t confirm if the officer ordered the suspect to put down the weapon before opening fire.

“We know it was a very fluid scene. We know both vehicles were in motion so with something so dynamic as that, sometimes it’s difficult to give out commands, but we are investigating that,” Mendez said.

Investigators found a weapon on the scene, Mendez said, but Glendale Police can’t confirm if it was a firearm or not at this time.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, he added.

“He is stable and is expected to survive,” Mendez said.

The Surprise Police Department will handle this investigation.

No further information was provided.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP File Photo)...

Heidi Hommel

Valley probation officers working to keep youth out of legal system, on right path

To get youth on the right path, Valley probation officers employ various rehabilitative strategies so they stay out of the legal system.

2 hours ago

More time outside and off social media could help reverse the trend of poor youth mental health, on...

Danny Shapiro

Researcher says more real world time key to reversing troubling youth mental health trends

The chief researcher for a new book that tackles the growing prevalence of anxiety and other mental illnesses in youth believes the key to reversing those trends is more time in the real world.

2 hours ago

Free adoptions for all dogs at AHS through weekend...

Serena O'Sullivan

Valley shelters offering free dog adoptions through weekend

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions for all dogs through the weekend in order to free up kennel space.

2 hours ago

Operation March Sadness Scottsdale Surprise police departments...

KTAR.com

42 sex trafficking suspects across Valley arrested in ‘Operation March Sadness’ bust

Police with Scottsdale and Surprise teamed up for a two-day sex trafficking task force called "Operation March Sadness."

2 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona’s Hash Kitchen continuing national expansion with 6 new stores

Arizona's Hash Kitchen announced it is continuing its national expansion by adding six restaurants set to open in three states by the end of 2025.

11 hours ago

Pickup rollover crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Arizona...

Associated Press

Pickup rollover crash kills 3, injures 5 in northern Arizona

Authorities say three people are dead and five others critically injured after a pickup rollover crash in northern Arizona on Wednesday.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Suspect hospitalized after getting shot by Glendale police officer