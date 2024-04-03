PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department was involved in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near 65th and Peoria avenues, the department said in a social media post around 2:30 p.m.

Before the shooting, Glendale police received multiple 911 calls about an adult male suspect who was behaving erratically had a firearm in the area of 65th Avenue and Sierra Street at around 2 p.m., according to Glendale PD spokesperson Moroni Mendez.

“He is known to us just because we’ve had prior contact with him,” Mendez said during a press conference at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

How did the Glendale police shooting take place?

Before officers arrived on the scene, the suspect entered a Toyota vehicle and fled westbound on Sierra street, Mendez said.

However, a Glendale Police officer driving eastbound on Sierra Street on the way to the scene crossed paths with the suspect, he added.

“He pointed what was believed to be a weapon at our officer,” Mendez said.

At that point, the officer opened fire on the suspect, striking him.

Due to the active nature of the investigation, Glendale PD couldn’t confirm how many times the officer shot at the suspect, but they know he discharged his weapon multiple times, Mendez added.

Only one officer was involved in the shooting, while another officer witnessed the incident. Both had body cameras.

Glendale PD also couldn’t confirm if the officer ordered the suspect to put down the weapon before opening fire.

“We know it was a very fluid scene. We know both vehicles were in motion so with something so dynamic as that, sometimes it’s difficult to give out commands, but we are investigating that,” Mendez said.

Investigators found a weapon on the scene, Mendez said, but Glendale Police can’t confirm if it was a firearm or not at this time.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, he added.

“He is stable and is expected to survive,” Mendez said.

The Surprise Police Department will handle this investigation.

No further information was provided.

