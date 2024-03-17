PHOENIX — The Phoenix Local Organizing Committee will unveil a large 3-D bracket featuring the entire NCAA Tournament field outside the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday.

The fixture celebrates Phoenix being the host city for the Men’s Final Four which takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale beginning with semifinals on April 6 and the championship on April 8.

The 3-D bracket will be unveiled at 2 p.m. on Tuesday along North Third Street between Monroe and Washington streets.

Phoenix Local Organizing Committee CEO Jay Parry will be on hand to provide updates on Final Four preparations, which are already underway at State Farm Stadium.

Tom Sadler, co-chair of the Phoenix Final Four Host Committee outlined some of those steps with KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News earlier this month.

“This really started weeks ago, although we had other events at the stadium,” Sadler said.

“We started to pre-rig the roof for hanging the center-hung scoreboard that is kind of like a halo over the basketball court and goes in at about the 50-yard line at midfield.”

Sadler said other renovations included updates to the club area, loft suites, lighting system and wi-fi.

Time and TV channel for Arizona, Grand Canyon matchups in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament

This week marks the start of the nationwide tournament after the 68-team field — broken up into four 16-team brackets — was revealed earlier on Sunday.

The second-seeded Arizona Wildcats and 11th-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes are the two schools representing Arizona in the field.

No. 2 Arizona will play No. 15 Long Beach State on Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

No. 12 Grand Canyon will play No. 5 Saint Mary’s on Friday in Spokane, Wash.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.