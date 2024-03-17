Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

March Madness Coca-Cola Bracket to be installed in downtown Phoenix

Mar 17, 2024, 4:00 PM

A large 3-D bracket will be installed outside Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday for March Madnes...

A large 3-D bracket will be installed outside Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday for March Madness, which ends with the Final Four in Glendale at State Farm Stadium. (AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)

(AP Photo/Cheyanne Mumphrey)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Local Organizing Committee will unveil a large 3-D bracket featuring the entire NCAA Tournament field outside the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday.

The fixture celebrates Phoenix being the host city for the Men’s Final Four which takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale beginning with semifinals on April 6 and the championship on April 8.

The 3-D bracket will be unveiled at 2 p.m. on Tuesday along North Third Street between Monroe and Washington streets.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix Local Organizing Committee CEO Jay Parry will be on hand to provide updates on Final Four preparations, which are already underway at State Farm Stadium.

Tom Sadler, co-chair of the Phoenix Final Four Host Committee outlined some of those steps with KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News earlier this month.

“This really started weeks ago, although we had other events at the stadium,” Sadler said.

“We started to pre-rig the roof for hanging the center-hung scoreboard that is kind of like a halo over the basketball court and goes in at about the 50-yard line at midfield.”

Sadler said other renovations included updates to the club area, loft suites, lighting system and wi-fi.

Time and TV channel for Arizona, Grand Canyon matchups in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament

This week marks the start of the nationwide tournament after the 68-team field — broken up into four 16-team brackets — was revealed earlier on Sunday.

The second-seeded Arizona Wildcats and 11th-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes are the two schools representing Arizona in the field.

No. 2 Arizona will play No. 15 Long Beach State on Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

No. 12 Grand Canyon will play No. 5 Saint Mary’s on Friday in Spokane, Wash.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gila Bend Municipal Airport...

KTAR.com

1 person dead and 1 person injured in plane crash near Gila Bend Municipal Airport

One person is dead and another is injured following a plane crash near Gila River Municipal Airport.

2 hours ago

The Northpointe subdivision in Vistancia is poised for growth. (Peoria Economic Development photo)...

KTAR.com

Homebuilders purchase 450 acres of land in Peoria’s Vistancia Northpointe

A home development group has purchased 450 acres of land in Peoria's Vistancia Northpointe as the community prepares for further growth.

4 hours ago

Canyon Lake is one of the lakes in Arizona experiencing golden algae toxin blooms. (AZGFD photo)...

Damon Allred

Golden algae toxin blooms to blame for fish kills at Saguaro, Canyon lakes

Golden algae toxin blooms are behind recent fish kills at Saguaro and Canyon lakes, the Arizona Game and Fish Department confirmed Friday.

9 hours ago

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, across the street from the proposed parking garage. (W Scott Mitche...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Judge says city of Glendale can’t build VAI garage without Cardinals’ consent

The city of Glendale cannot build a major parking garage on a lot it was eyeing near State Farm Stadium without the approval of the Arizona Cardinals.

10 hours ago

Members of the public attend a Cochise County, Ariz., Board of Supervisors meeting to provide feedb...

Associated Press

Lisa Marra named Arizona’s state elections director after resigning from county position

The former elections director for a rural Arizona county has been elevated to a top electoral post for the state.

22 hours ago

A train gets taken for a ride on the northwest Phoenix expansion of the Valley Metro light rail. (F...

KTAR.com

Federal agency says subcontractors underpaid workers on Phoenix light rail project

The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered more than $600,000 in back wages for people who worked on a Valley Metro light rail project.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

March Madness Coca-Cola Bracket to be installed in downtown Phoenix