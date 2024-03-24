Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix, Valley Metro to provide free light rail rides for Final Four fans

Mar 24, 2024

The city of Phoenix and Valley Metro are partnering to give fans attending the Final Four and relat...

The city of Phoenix and Valley Metro are partnering to give fans attending the Final Four and related events free light rail rides April 5-8. (Valley Metro Photo)

(Valley Metro Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix and Valley Metro are partnering to give fans attending the Final Four and related events free light rail rides for four days surrounding the men’s basketball tournament.

The offer will be available April 5-8. Several events will happen in downtown Phoenix ahead of the basketball tournament games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 6 and April 8.

“We’re excited to bring fans the full Phoenix experience with our investment in the sponsored rides program on our light rail system,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release.

“Now, it’ll be even easier for visitors and Phoenicians alike to reach all the Final Four activities and entertainment in downtown Phoenix.”

How can I get the free Final Four light rail pass?

Fans need to download the Valley Metro app and create an account before heading to the “Know Before You Go” section of the NCAA Men’s Final Four website or the official app​. Once there, click the link under the “Transportation” tab for the pass that will take fans back to the Valley Metro site.

Scan the QR code at the purple fare machines before each ride. Up to four people can use a pass.

This will be the second time in as many years the Valley will see heavy light rail ridership due to a major sporting event.

Phoenix saw more than 250,000 rides during the Super Bowl in Glendale in February 2023.

A list of Final Four weekend events is available online.

