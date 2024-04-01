Close
Tempe company builds colossal cactus basketball hoops for Final Four

Apr 1, 2024, 4:05 AM

One of a series of 13-foot "Cactus Basketball Hoops" that have been created by a Tempe company to celebrate the 2024 Men's Final Four. The statue pictured is located in Old Town Scottsdale.

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Bluemedia, a Tempe-based printing and fabrication firm known for its work with the NFL and the Super Bowl, was commissioned by the Phoenix Final Four Organizing Committee to produce a series of distinctly designed “Cactus Hoops” statues that are being place around the Valley for the culmination of the 2024 Men’s NCAA Tournament.

The four statues, which feature a basketball hoop attached to the top of a saguaro cactus, were placed in Glendale, downtown Phoenix and Old Town Scottsdale on March 26. Hispanic and Indigenous Arizona artist Paul Molina designed two of the statues.

The organizing committee is placing the statues in areas where visitors and basketball fans will gather when the Final Four is played in the Valley, including the Marshall Way Bridge in Old Town Scottsdale, at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale and at the entrance of Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix. A fourth statue will be inside Men’s Final Four Fan Fest inside the Phoenix Convention Center.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

