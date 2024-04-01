PHOENIX – Authorities are trying to find a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident in west Phoenix last week.

The suspect, 30-year-old Xavier Hughley, was allegedly involved in a shooting Wednesday at a residence near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road, between Indian School and Thomas roads, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Xavier Hughley is wanted for shooting an adult female victim on March 27, 2024. Xavier is known to frequent McDowell Rd. between 51st Ave. and 83rd Ave. Call 480-WITNESS with any information about Xaviers location and be eligible for a $1,000 reward. @SilentwitnessAZ pic.twitter.com/8cvbC573Nx — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 1, 2024

Officers responded to the scene around 9:25 p.m. and found a woman inside with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives worked to identify Hughley as the suspect and are asking the community for help locating him.

Reward offered in Phoenix shooting case

Hughley is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to spend time in the area along McDowell Road between 51st and 83rd avenues.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

