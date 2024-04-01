Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police trying to locate man wanted in connection with shooting in west Phoenix

Apr 1, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:01 pm

Xavier Hughley is wanted in connection with a March 27, 2024, shooting in west Phoenix. (Silent Witness Photos)

PHOENIX – Authorities are trying to find a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident in west Phoenix last week.

The suspect, 30-year-old Xavier Hughley, was allegedly involved in a shooting Wednesday at a residence near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road, between Indian School and Thomas roads, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene around 9:25 p.m. and found a woman inside with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives worked to identify Hughley as the suspect and are asking the community for help locating him.

Hughley is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to spend time in the area along McDowell Road between 51st and 83rd avenues.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

