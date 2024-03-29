Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Queen Creek police report offers new details about Preston Lord’s death

Mar 29, 2024, 1:00 PM

Split image of a Queen Creek Police vehicle and Preston. Lord...

Preston Lord was fatally assaulted following a Halloween party in Queen Creek, Arizona. (Facebook Photo/Queen Creek Police Department and FBI Bulletin)

(Facebook Photo/Queen Creek Police Department and FBI Bulletin)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY MELISSA BLASIUS, ASHLEY HOLDEN AND NICOLE GRIGG/ABC15 ARIZONA


GILBERT, AZ — The police report in the Preston Lord murder case was released by the Queen Creek Police Department Thursday afternoon.

The report, which is over 1,000 pages long, details the investigation that unfolded after 16-year-old Preston Lord was attacked outside a residential Halloween party. He died two days later.

Queen Creek police have also released 911 calls, including one from one of Lord’s friends talking about how he had been knocked unconscious for about two minutes and surrounding people, who knew life-saving procedures as lifeguards, were giving him CPR.

According to the report, it was a chaotic scene with hundreds of kids and alcohol at the party. Police had a hard time getting to the scene because so many cars were on both sides of the road.

The police report showed search warrants were issued for some Snapchat posts as early as Oct. 31, 2023. Officers executed a search warrant at suspect Treston Billey’s house on November 2, looking for his purported Halloween costume, a gold chain, and other potential evidence.

According to the report, an ex-girlfriend of Talan Renner told a school administrator that he sent a “snap” on the night of the attack, saying, “I got in a fight, a big group fight, and I accidentally killed a kid.”

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

