On the latest AZ Political Podcast, Jim Sharpe is joined by former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon to discuss Arizona’s 2024 Congressional races.

Salmon served two stints in the House of Representatives — between 1995 and 2001 and again between 2013 and 2017 — for a total of five terms.

With all that experience, he shares what it takes to win a race and which Congressional districts in Arizona could flip in this year’s election.

Salmon also shares his thoughts on how the Republican Party in Arizona has changed in recent years — and whether there’s any chance that the party will return to the type of conservatism that used to be the party’s brand.

Then in Sharpe’s Poli-Take, Jim explores whether there is anyone left in either party to hold the line on spending after President Joe Biden comes to Arizona bearing billions in taxpayer dollars for a wealthy corporation.

