Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

AZ Political Podcast: Matt Salmon discusses 2024 Congressional races

Mar 22, 2024, 4:25 AM

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

On the latest AZ Political Podcast, Jim Sharpe is joined by former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon to discuss Arizona’s 2024 Congressional races.

Salmon served two stints in the House of Representatives — between 1995 and 2001 and again between 2013 and 2017 — for a total of five terms.

With all that experience, he shares what it takes to win a race and which Congressional districts in Arizona could flip in this year’s election.

RELATED STORIES

Salmon also shares his thoughts on how the Republican Party in Arizona has changed in recent years — and whether there’s any chance that the party will return to the type of conservatism that used to be the party’s brand.

Then in Sharpe’s Poli-Take, Jim explores whether there is anyone left in either party to hold the line on spending after President Joe Biden comes to Arizona bearing billions in taxpayer dollars for a wealthy corporation.

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo Phoenix police vehicles behind yellow crime scene tape at night....

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigating fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road in west Phoenix early Friday, authorities said.

6 minutes ago

Scottsdale police give details on an officer-involved shooting at media briefing on March 21, 2024....

KTAR.com

Man fatally shot by Scottsdale police after he opened fire on them during traffic stop

A man was fatally shot by Scottsdale police officers after he opened fire on them during a traffic stop in rush hour on Thursday, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Split panel image of the sign at Barrio Cafe in Phoenix on the left and chef Silvana Salcido Esparz...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix’s iconic Barrio Café restaurant closing after 22 years, as legendary chef turns page

Legendary Phoenix chef Silvana Salcido Esparza announced that she will close her iconic Barrio Café restaurant after 22 years.

3 hours ago

Bruce Springsteen raises money for St. Mary's Food Bank...

Serena O'Sullivan

Bruce Springsteen fans raise $20K for St. Mary’s Food Bank during Phoenix concert

Fans of legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen raised over $20,000 for St. Mary's Food Bank during his Tuesday show in Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Randizzle's Food Truck benefits from Business Connect Program...

Serena O'Sullivan

Food truck that sells gourmet burgers, tacos benefits from NFL Business Connect program

Randizzle's Food Truck, which sells gourmet tacos and burgers in the Valley, will benefit from the NFL's Business Connect program this year.

3 hours ago

1-year-old in serious condition after being pulled from pool...

KTAR.com

1-year-old in serious condition after being pulled from pool in Ahwatukee

A 1-year-old is in serious condition after being pulled from an Ahwatukee pool on Thursday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

AZ Political Podcast: Matt Salmon discusses 2024 Congressional races