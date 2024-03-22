AZ Political Podcast: Matt Salmon discusses 2024 Congressional races
Mar 22, 2024, 4:25 AM
On the latest AZ Political Podcast, Jim Sharpe is joined by former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon to discuss Arizona’s 2024 Congressional races.
Salmon served two stints in the House of Representatives — between 1995 and 2001 and again between 2013 and 2017 — for a total of five terms.
With all that experience, he shares what it takes to win a race and which Congressional districts in Arizona could flip in this year’s election.
Salmon also shares his thoughts on how the Republican Party in Arizona has changed in recent years — and whether there’s any chance that the party will return to the type of conservatism that used to be the party’s brand.
Then in Sharpe’s Poli-Take, Jim explores whether there is anyone left in either party to hold the line on spending after President Joe Biden comes to Arizona bearing billions in taxpayer dollars for a wealthy corporation.
