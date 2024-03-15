AZ Political Podcast: Tony Cani previews Arizona’s presidential preference election
Mar 15, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 5:49 am
PHOENIX — This week’s AZ Political Podcast provides a preview of our state’s presidential preference election (PPE), which serves as Arizona’s version of a presidential primary.
Jim Sharpe is joined by Democratic election strategist Tony Cani, Biden’s 2020 deputy state director, who tells us what to watch for in the PPE — Arizonans’ first chance to cast a vote for a presidential candidate in 2024.
Cani also provides some insight into how Biden’s 2024 campaign will differ from his successful — but narrow — win in 2020 in Arizona.
And finally, in Sharpe’s Poli-Take, Jim lays out how deciding to vote for someone other than Biden or Trump in the PPE is not throwing away your vote — it’s sending a message.
