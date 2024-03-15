Close
ARIZONA NEWS

AZ Political Podcast: Tony Cani previews Arizona’s presidential preference election

Mar 15, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 5:49 am

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — This week’s AZ Political Podcast provides a preview of our state’s presidential preference election (PPE), which serves as Arizona’s version of a presidential primary.

Jim Sharpe is joined by Democratic election strategist Tony Cani, Biden’s 2020 deputy state director, who tells us what to watch for in the PPE — Arizonans’ first chance to cast a vote for a presidential candidate in 2024.

Cani also provides some insight into how Biden’s 2024 campaign will differ from his successful — but narrow — win in 2020 in Arizona.

And finally, in Sharpe’s Poli-Take, Jim lays out how deciding to vote for someone other than Biden or Trump in the PPE is not throwing away your vote — it’s sending a message.

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

