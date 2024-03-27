Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County’s Stephen Richer: ‘We now have a judgment saying that Kari Lake lied about me’

Mar 27, 2024, 8:24 AM | Updated: 9:05 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Does Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer feel vindicated after Kari Lake requested a default judgment in his defamation lawsuit against her?

“Absolutely,” Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday. “We now have a judgment saying that Kari Lake lied about me, lied to the world, lied to Arizona, lied about the 2022 election. And so that will be entered in a court of law, and now we’ll move on to assess just how much it damaged me, and we’re going to say it damaged me a lot.”

Richer sued Lake in June 2023 over her repeated false and harmful statements about his work on the 2022 election. Lake, who is running for U.S. Senate this year, was the Republican nominee for governor in 2022 and lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

RELATED STORIES

Why did Kari Lake request a default judgment in defamation lawsuit?

A judge rejected Lake’s bid to dismiss the suit in December. Truth is a defense against a defamation claim, but rather than going to trial to present evidence that might support her allegations against Richer, Lake requested the default judgment Tuesday, asking for a jury to decide damages in the case.

A Lake official issued the following statement to KTAR News on Tuesday: “Kari maintains she has always been truthful. She will not play the lawfare game. Just like they went after President Trump, they’re now targeting Kari Lake. She will continue to fight for Arizonans.”

Stephen Richer questions Kari Lake’s legal strategy

Richer said he has no problem with Lake comparing herself to the former president in this situation.

“She keeps saying that this is like the Fox News case, or this is like Rudy Giuliani’s case, or this is like Donald Trump’s case,” he said. “Well, all of those wound up being north of $50 million, so we’re fine with those comparisons.”

Richer, who is an attorney, said he doesn’t understand Lake’s legal and political strategy.

“I would have counseled her long ago to stop lying, so I don’t have any great insight into her mind. … I don’t know why she does this, but her political calculations haven’t figured into what we’re doing, which is putting an end to these defamatory remarks and starting the process to clear my good name and to correct the record on the 2022 election,” he said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of David Roman, who was allegedly caring for a 4-month-old girl in Buckeye, Arizona, when s...

KTAR.com

West Valley man accused of child abuse after baby hospitalized with severe injuries

A West Valley man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing a baby who ended up in a hospital with severe injuries.

37 minutes ago

Man sits near ASU in Tempe...

SuElen Rivera

ASU in Tempe to begin offering graduate degree in business AI this fall

Arizona State University will soon offer a master’s degree in business artificial intelligence.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Stephen Richer responds to Kari Lake asking for default in defamation suit

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer joined Arizona’s Morning News to discuss what Kari Lake asking for default in defamation suit means for stolen election conspiracy theorists.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona election official reacts after Kari Lake asks for default in defamation suit

Arizona U.S. Senate hopeful Kari Lake aims to pivot away from an ongoing defamation case and shift focus to the upcoming election season. Despite her attempts to dismiss Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s lawsuit against her, the case has advanced. Lake recently filed for a default judgment hearing, seeking jury-determined damages. Richer appeared on Arizona’s […]

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Have you ever seen a windshield crack like this in #arizona ?

Larry Gaydos shares what his Tuesday drive to work was like when something hit his windshield and more than chipped the glass.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Understanding Arizona’s high rate of auto glass claims

A wild windshield crack that happened on the way into work led Larry Gaydos and Bruce St. James to take a look at how common of an issue auto glass claims are in Arizona. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Larry Gaydos/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Maricopa County’s Stephen Richer: ‘We now have a judgment saying that Kari Lake lied about me’