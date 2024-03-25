Close
Randy’s Donuts bringing 1st Arizona store to Phoenix next month

Mar 24, 2024, 8:17 PM

Randy's Donuts is opening its first Arizona location in Phoenix in April.

Randy's Donuts is opening its first Arizona location in Phoenix in April. (One Ten Real Estate Investment Rendering)

(One Ten Real Estate Investment Rendering)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Famous Los Angeles-based donut shop Randy’s Donuts will soon have its first Arizona storefront in Phoenix.

The Grand Canyon State’s first location will be at Seventh Street and Montebello Avenue, according to Randy’s website.

It is scheduled to open in April but an exact date has yet to be announced.

The location’s franchise developer, Brian Padilla, told ABC15 Arizona that it will feature a smaller version of the iconic sign seen outside the restaurants.

“We’re working on a donut, won’t be quite as massive as the original location,” Padilla said. “The original location, so you know, that donut is over 30 feet in diameter.

“Our donut that we’re working on right now is about 11 feet in diameter.”

The donut shop will open daily at 5 a.m. and a closing time hasn’t been announced.

Randy’s Donuts started in Inglewood in 1952.

The chain now boosts more than 35 locations worldwide, including in the Philippines, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

