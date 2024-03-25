PHOENIX — Famous Los Angeles-based donut shop Randy’s Donuts will soon have its first Arizona storefront in Phoenix.

The Grand Canyon State’s first location will be at Seventh Street and Montebello Avenue, according to Randy’s website.

It is scheduled to open in April but an exact date has yet to be announced.

The location’s franchise developer, Brian Padilla, told ABC15 Arizona that it will feature a smaller version of the iconic sign seen outside the restaurants.

“We’re working on a donut, won’t be quite as massive as the original location,” Padilla said. “The original location, so you know, that donut is over 30 feet in diameter.

“Our donut that we’re working on right now is about 11 feet in diameter.”

The donut shop will open daily at 5 a.m. and a closing time hasn’t been announced.

Randy’s Donuts started in Inglewood in 1952.

The chain now boosts more than 35 locations worldwide, including in the Philippines, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.