Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona woman sentenced to 26 years after DUI crash killed 1, injured another

Mar 24, 2024, 7:15 AM

26 years in prison is the sentence for a drunk driver who killed 1...

The Office of the Pinal County Attorney announced the woman's sentencing on Friday. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced a woman to 26 years in prison on Friday, authorities announced.

Chelsea Edwards, 20, killed a woman and seriously injured a man in a multi-vehicle collision, prosecutors said.

The Office of the Pinal County Attorney said Edwards was speeding 119 mph before the crash, which took place in November 2022.

More details on why Edwards is facing 26 years in prison

The fatal collision took place in the area of Fanner Drive and Ralston Road in Maricopa, prosecutors said.

Edwards was speeding in a Chrysler 300 in an area with a speed limit of 45 mph, the Office of the Pinal County Attorney said.

She slammed into the back of a Ford F-150, causing it to veer into oncoming traffic and strike another vehicle, prosecutors said.

The collision resulted in a 21-year-old woman being ejected from a vehicle and being pronounced deceased, prosecutors said.

A man involved in the crash had severe injuries. Rescue teams airlifted him to Chandler Regional Hospital for treatment.

Edwards latter told deputies she had been smoking marijuana and consuming alcohol prior to the crash.

She had a blood alcohol content level of 0.13%, prosecutors said.

A jury found her guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Outpatient Portable Pilot Program uses vans to help the homeless...

Serena O'Sullivan

Terros Health deploys vans as part of Valley homelessness outreach program

Terros Health launched the Outpatient Portable Pilot Program earlier this month. The two mobile clinics help Valley people who are homeless.

46 minutes ago

Amazon will join a handful of tenants at the massive Cubes at Glendale industrial park in metro Pho...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

E-commerce giant Amazon inks huge lease in West Valley

Amazon.com Inc. has signed another massive industrial lease in metro Phoenix, adding to its substantial portfolio in the Valley

2 hours ago

Megan Bessert was arrested for aggravated assault and evidence tampering. (YCSO photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman arrested 6 months after allegedly shooting husband

A woman was arrested six months after allegedly shooting her husband and trying to cover it up in northern Arizona.

11 hours ago

CRUjiente Tacos...

KTAR.com

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ to spotlight Phoenix’s CRUjiente Tacos in April

CRUjiente Tacos, a restaurant in Phoenix, is scheduled to be featured in a new episode of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" next month.

15 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Associated Press

Arizona expects to be back at the center of election attacks

Preparing for the worst has become the leading strategy for Arizona election officials since 2020.

17 hours ago

(Phoenix Sky Harbor Photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix claims top spot in list of nation’s ‘Best Cities for Solar Energy’

Nine cities in Arizona are listed among the top 20 of Roof Gnome's ranking of "2024's Best Cities for Solar Energy."

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Arizona woman sentenced to 26 years after DUI crash killed 1, injured another