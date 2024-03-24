26 years in prison is the sentence for a drunk driver who killed 1...

PHOENIX — A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced a woman to 26 years in prison on Friday, authorities announced.

Chelsea Edwards, 20, killed a woman and seriously injured a man in a multi-vehicle collision, prosecutors said.

The Office of the Pinal County Attorney said Edwards was speeding 119 mph before the crash, which took place in November 2022.

More details on why Edwards is facing 26 years in prison

The fatal collision took place in the area of Fanner Drive and Ralston Road in Maricopa, prosecutors said.

Edwards was speeding in a Chrysler 300 in an area with a speed limit of 45 mph, the Office of the Pinal County Attorney said.

She slammed into the back of a Ford F-150, causing it to veer into oncoming traffic and strike another vehicle, prosecutors said.

The collision resulted in a 21-year-old woman being ejected from a vehicle and being pronounced deceased, prosecutors said.

A man involved in the crash had severe injuries. Rescue teams airlifted him to Chandler Regional Hospital for treatment.

Edwards latter told deputies she had been smoking marijuana and consuming alcohol prior to the crash.

She had a blood alcohol content level of 0.13%, prosecutors said.

A jury found her guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

