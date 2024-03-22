I-17 temporarily closed after crash involving state trooper’s vehicle in Phoenix
Mar 22, 2024, 10:05 AM | Updated: 11:45 am
(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)
PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed Friday morning after a crash involving a state trooper’s vehicle in north Phoenix, authorities said.
An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was investigating a previous collision near Union Hills Drive when a vehicle ran into his patrol vehicle, according to DPS spokesman Bart Graves.
The trooper was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but he wasn’t injured, Graves said.
Two people in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.
The freeway was closed around 9:45 a.m., backing up traffic for several miles, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Traffic started getting through again around 10:30 a.m.
Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.