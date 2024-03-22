PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed Friday morning after a crash involving a state trooper’s vehicle in north Phoenix, authorities said.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was investigating a previous collision near Union Hills Drive when a vehicle ran into his patrol vehicle, according to DPS spokesman Bart Graves.

The trooper was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but he wasn’t injured, Graves said.

Two people in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The freeway was closed around 9:45 a.m., backing up traffic for several miles, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic started getting through again around 10:30 a.m.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.