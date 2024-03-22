Close
ARIZONA NEWS

I-17 temporarily closed after crash involving state trooper’s vehicle in Phoenix

Mar 22, 2024, 10:05 AM | Updated: 11:45 am

An Arizona Department of Transportation traffic camera photo shows a crash on Interstate 17 near Un...

A crash near Union Hills Road delayed traffic on Interstate 17 in Phoenix on Friday, March 22, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed Friday morning after a crash involving a state trooper’s vehicle in north Phoenix, authorities said.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was investigating a previous collision near Union Hills Drive when a vehicle ran into his patrol vehicle, according to DPS spokesman Bart Graves.

The trooper was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but he wasn’t injured, Graves said.

Two people in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

The freeway was closed around 9:45 a.m., backing up traffic for several miles, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic started getting through again around 10:30 a.m.

