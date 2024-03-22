Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Roadwork to close stretches of I-10 in Phoenix, SR 143 near airport this weekend

Mar 22, 2024, 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:00 am

Construction crews pour concrete for walls along State Route 143 in Phoenix, Arizona....

Roadwork on State Route 143 in Phoenix is part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. (Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Roadwork will close a stretch of Interstate 10 in west Phoenix as well as a main feeder to Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

About 4½ miles of eastbound I-10 will be closed from the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to the Interstate 17 interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The northbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 are included in the closure, which will accommodate pavement improvement work.

Motorists heading toward I-17 or the downtown Phoenix area from the West Valley are advised to take Van Buren Street or McDowell Road to bypass the closed section of I-10. Eastbound I-10 traffic can also detour to the southbound/eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway and reconnect to I-10 in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area.

The weekend’s other major closure will be along about 4½ miles of State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) east of Sky Harbor. The southbound lanes will be closed from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The westbound Loop 202 exit to the airport and the eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 143 will also be closed. In addition, the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 48th Street will be limited to right turns, preventing access to northbound SR 143.

Drivers heading to the airport from Loop 202 can use southbound 44th Street as a detour.

The $775 million Broadway Curve Improvement Project is remaking 11 miles of I-10 to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

Loop 101 wall project to affect north Phoenix traffic

While no other full freeway closures are planned in the Valley this weekend, a wall project will hinder traffic in north Phoenix.

The eastbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be narrowed to two lanes from Seventh Street to 16th Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. In addition, 16th Street will be closed both ways under Loop 101.

Motorists should be prepared for slowdowns on the Loop 101 and seek alternate routes to avoid the 16th Street blockade.

