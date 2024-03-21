PHOENIX – The run of 80-degree days in Phoenix is expected to last a few more days before temperatures take a dive over the weekend.

“After the big warm-up today and Friday, a weather system is going to come in later on Saturday and really drop temperatures on Sunday, where we’re going to see highs Saturday around 80, but then drop to just below 70 degrees on Sunday,” Chris Kuhlman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday morning.

If the forecast holds up, Saturday will be Phoenix’s sixth consecutive day of at least 80 degrees.

What are the chances for rain in Phoenix area this weekend?

The weekend disturbance will include the possibility of precipitation, but widespread rainfall is unlikely, Kuhlman said.

“It’s definitely not a very moist system,” he said. “It will bring rain chances on Sunday. Right now, it looks to be probably about a 30-40% chance at most in the high terrain; in the Phoenix area probably closer to a 20-30% chance.”

Even if it stays dry, the disturbance will create gusty winds.

“The entire weekend should be breezy, especially on Saturday it looks to be the windiest day, where we’ll probably have wind gusts 30 miles an hour,” Kuhlman said.

How much has it rained in Phoenix in 2024?

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, has received 2.52 inches of rain this year, including .02 inches on Wednesday night. That’s slightly ahead of normal for this time of year, but the chances to add to the totals could be scarce until monsoon season.

“Once we get into April, it’s pretty rare for us to get a decent rainfall event here in Phoenix,” Kuhlman said. “So, if we get any additional rainfall in the next couple weeks, it would really be beneficial. Once we get into probably … mid-April it’s likely going to be just a continual dry period through mid-June at least.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

