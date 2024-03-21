Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix weekend weather forecast includes cooler temperatures, chance of rain

Mar 21, 2024, 8:23 AM

Dark clouds form over Piestewa Peak in Phoenix, Arizona, in a file photo....

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The run of 80-degree days in Phoenix is expected to last a few more days before temperatures take a dive over the weekend.

“After the big warm-up today and Friday, a weather system is going to come in later on Saturday and really drop temperatures on Sunday, where we’re going to see highs Saturday around 80, but then drop to just below 70 degrees on Sunday,” Chris Kuhlman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday morning.

If the forecast holds up, Saturday will be Phoenix’s sixth consecutive day of at least 80 degrees.

What are the chances for rain in Phoenix area this weekend?

The weekend disturbance will include the possibility of precipitation, but widespread rainfall is unlikely, Kuhlman said.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s definitely not a very moist system,” he said. “It will bring rain chances on Sunday. Right now, it looks to be probably about a 30-40% chance at most in the high terrain; in the Phoenix area probably closer to a 20-30% chance.”

Even if it stays dry, the disturbance will create gusty winds.

“The entire weekend should be breezy, especially on Saturday it looks to be the windiest day, where we’ll probably have wind gusts 30 miles an hour,” Kuhlman said.

How much has it rained in Phoenix in 2024?

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, has received 2.52 inches of rain this year, including .02 inches on Wednesday night. That’s slightly ahead of normal for this time of year, but the chances to add to the totals could be scarce until monsoon season.

“Once we get into April, it’s pretty rare for us to get a decent rainfall event here in Phoenix,” Kuhlman said. “So, if we get any additional rainfall in the next couple weeks, it would really be beneficial. Once we get into probably … mid-April it’s likely going to be just a continual dry period through mid-June at least.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

83° | 56°
72° and sunny

Arizona News

A Day to Remember announced it will bring "The Least Anticipated Album Tour" to Desert Diamond Aren...

KTAR.com

A Day to Remember bringing tour to Glendale this summer

American rock band A Day to Remember announced a stop in the Valley on their upcoming tour this summer.

26 minutes ago

Alyssa Todd was arrested on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, for alleged sexual contact with a student at...

SuElen Rivera

Teacher arrested in Buckeye for alleged sexual contact with high school student

A teacher was arrested in Buckeye on Wednesday for alleged sexual contact with a high school student for at least two months, authorities said.

1 hour ago

iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino,...

KTAR.com

Arizona joins federal lawsuit against tech giant Apple over alleged smartphone monopoly

The Justice Department and 16 attorneys general, including Arizona’s, filed a blockbuster lawsuit accusing Apple of monopolizing the smartphone market.

2 hours ago

Afghan prosecutors need help escaping the country, MCAO says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office joins effort to rescue prosecutors stuck in Afghanistan

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said during a Wednesday press conference she wants to help Afghan prosecutors escape to safety.

4 hours ago

A Gila River police officer was reportedly involved in a rollover crash southwest of downtown Phoen...

KTAR.com

Gila River police officer reportedly involved in rollover crash in the southwest Valley

An investigation is underway after a Gila River police officer was reportedly involved in a rollover crash overnight  in the southwest Valley.

6 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Phoenix weekend weather forecast includes cooler temperatures, chance of rain