PHOENIX — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in west Phoenix early Friday, authorities said.

The collision occurred near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road around 3 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Details of what led to this deadly collision are still under investigation and are actively being worked by detectives on scene,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email.

No other information was immediately available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.