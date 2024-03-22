Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police investigating fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision

Mar 22, 2024, 7:20 AM

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road in west Phoenix early Friday, March 22, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in west Phoenix early Friday, authorities said.

The collision occurred near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road around 3 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Details of what led to this deadly collision are still under investigation and are actively being worked by detectives on scene,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email.

No other information was immediately available.

