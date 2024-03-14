PHOENIX – Some Tempe firefighters who were enjoying a pickleball game between calls Tuesday had to abruptly end their break when a car almost ran them over in their station’s parking lot.

The first responders quickly shifted from play to work mode to take care of the driver after he crashed into parked vehicles.

The incident at Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Station 3, on McClintock Drive south of Baseline Road, was captured on surveillance video.

What does video of car crashing into fire station parking lot show?

The footage shows four firefighters playing pickleball on a court set up in the parking lot. Between points in the game, a car suddenly appears in the background heading toward the players.

The firefighters can be seen scattering as the car mows down one of the two pickleball nets set up in the lot and slams into three parked vehicles, just a few feet from where the game was happening moments earlier.

The first responders quickly dropped their paddles, picked up their emergency gear, pulled the driver from his car and began rendering aid.

The man was later taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a press release. No explanation was provided about why he lost control of his car.

“The firefighters went from running for their lives to running to help the driver. This shows the professionalism of these firefighters” interim Chief Darrell Duty said in the release.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.