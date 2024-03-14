Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe firefighters help driver after he almost ran them over while they played pickleball

Mar 14, 2024, 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:00 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Some Tempe firefighters who were enjoying a pickleball game between calls Tuesday had to abruptly end their break when a car almost ran them over in their station’s parking lot.

The first responders quickly shifted from play to work mode to take care of the driver after he crashed into parked vehicles.

The incident at Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Station 3, on McClintock Drive south of Baseline Road, was captured on surveillance video.

What does video of car crashing into fire station parking lot show?

The footage shows four firefighters playing pickleball on a court set up in the parking lot. Between points in the game, a car suddenly appears in the background heading toward the players.

RELATED STORIES

The firefighters can be seen scattering as the car mows down one of the two pickleball nets set up in the lot and slams into three parked vehicles, just a few feet from where the game was happening moments earlier.

The first responders quickly dropped their paddles, picked up their emergency gear, pulled the driver from his car and began rendering aid.

The man was later taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a press release. No explanation was provided about why he lost control of his car.

“The firefighters went from running for their lives to running to help the driver. This shows the professionalism of these firefighters” interim Chief Darrell Duty said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

25th Annual Anthem Days returns to north Phoenix this weekend, along with carnival

he 25th Annual Anthem Days and the Anthem Spring Carnival is returning to north Phoenix this weekend.

34 minutes ago

A red sign says "emergency" over the entryway of a brick hospital building...

KTAR.com

Impairment may be factor in fatal head-on crash during rush hour in Phoenix

Authorities suspect that impairment was a factor in a fatal head-on crash during rush hour Wednesday evening in Phoenix.

2 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Watch: ’48 Hours on the Border’ roundtable with KTAR, ABC15

KTAR News and ABC15 Arizona hold a two-hour roundtable discussing the economic, social and political issues surrounding immigration.

3 hours ago

Former MCSO detention officer Andres Salazar was sentenced to two years in prison. (MCSO Photo)...

KTAR.com

Former MCSO detention officer gets 2 years in prison for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

A former Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer received a two-year prison sentence after attempting to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine into the jail where he worked, authorities announced Thursday.

4 hours ago

Cars are parked at the pumps at a Circle K gas station....

Kevin Stone

Here’s how to save 40 cents per gallon at Arizona Circle K gas stations for a limited time

Customers can save 40 cents per gallon at participating Circle K gas stations in Arizona on Thursday, but the deal is only good for three hours.

4 hours ago

An airplane sits inside a hangar at the new Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Phoenix, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Aircraft mechanic school opens near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

The Aviation Institute of Maintenance recently opened a new campus in a former call center near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Tempe firefighters help driver after he almost ran them over while they played pickleball