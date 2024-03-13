Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue using new device to fight electric vehicle battery fires

Mar 13, 2024, 4:05 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department will soon implement a new device that will help them combat battery fires in electric vehicles, officials announced earlier this month.

The Coldcut Cobra System is a fire extinguishing tool with a high-pressure water lance can penetrate any building material known to man, quickly extinguishing fires, according to a news bulletin.

“Electric vehicles are becoming more and more prevalent on our roadways daily. We have had encounters with electric vehicle fires already in our neighboring cities,” assistant chief Chris Snow said. Poisonous gases can float into the atmosphere, while burning batteries can contaminate water sources, he added.

RELATED STORIES

However, the Coldcut Cobra system will enable Tempe firefighters to minimize the environmental impact of EV battery fires have, he said.

“We are actually the first fire department in the United States to have one of these systems,” Snow said.

Why EV battery fires are so hard for firefighters to put down

Currently, firefighters face unique challenges when trying to put down EV battery fires. That’s because the batteries are encased in steel and usually under vehicles’ floorboards, Snow said.

“This system will actually help us penetrate that steel and get inside that battery pack to distribute water and stop the thermal runaway that takes place when those batteries ignite,” Snow said.

He was referring to a dangerous process that begins when lithium-ion batteries heat up. As temperature increases, a release of energy drives the heat even higher. Essentially, thermal runaway is a state a lithium-ion cell enters when it’s uncontrollably overheating.

Arizona fire departments following in Europe’s footsteps

The Coldcut Cobra System is a traditional firefighting tool back in Europe, according to Coldcut Systems CEO Johan Ivarsson.

“It usually takes a long time to extinguish these type of fires,” Ivarsson said. “It can be up to several hours and using a lot of gallons of water.”

However, testing shows firefighters they can stop EV battery fires in 5-10 minutes using as little as 200 or 300 gallons of water, he said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR News Photo/Heidi Hommel)...

Heidi Hommel

Arizona border community empathetic but growing tired of migrant crisis

Cochise County Supervisor Ann English believes her city is empathetic and concerned as migrants pour over the border, but frustration is growing.

15 minutes ago

(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Paul Penzone relives law enforcement career, explains importance of faith

Paul Penzone relives his law enforcement career and explains the importance of his faith in this episode of Amazing Arizonans.

24 minutes ago

Surge of youth violence changed Gilbert, East Valley woman says...

KTAR.com

2 Gilbert moms turned a Facebook page into a digital town hall for youth violence activists

Two mothers started a Facebook page to keep the spotlight on the recent surge of youth violence in the East Valley.

35 minutes ago

2024 Maricopa County jurisdictional elections results...

KTAR.com

Here are the final results from the 2024 Maricopa County jurisdictional elections

Here are the final results from the 2024 Maricopa County jurisdictional elections, which determined Litchfield Park's future and more.

8 hours ago

People celebrating at rodeos....

SuElen Rivera

Saddle up! Annual Roots N’ Boots Rodeo returns to southeast Valley this week

A family-friendly rodeo extravaganza is taking place this week in the southeast Valley, bringing together thrilling rodeo action, carnival rides and a variety of other attractions for a rip-roaring good time.

9 hours ago

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is upping security at meetings following a recent incident...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors beefing up security measures after incident at meeting

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is strengthening security measures after an incident at a recent meeting.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue using new device to fight electric vehicle battery fires