PHOENIX — A man armed with a shotgun was fatally shot by a police officer in Surprise on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic violence dispute around 3 a.m. near Dysart and Waddell roads, the Surprise Police Department said.

When one of the officers entered into the home, a woman ran outside, police said.

Trinidad Ledesma, 44, then confronted the officer with the weapon in his hand, prompting the officer to shoot him.

Life-saving measures were performed, but Ledesma died at the scene.

“We just want to reiterate to the community that our investigation is focused on one residence, here in this neighborhood, and there is no outstanding parties. All parties involved are cooperating, and there is no threat to the public,” Sgt. Rick Hernandez, public information officer, said to media.

The Buckeye Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, said Monday that Ledesma was carrying a shotgun when he was shot.

