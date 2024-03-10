Freight terminal gets final nod of approval from West Valley city

(Old Dominion Freight Line via city of Buckeye Documents)

The city of Buckeye gave the final approval needed for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s new interstate motor freight terminal on March 5.

The North Carolina-based less-than-truckload company, (Nasdaq: ODFL), has received the rezoning required to build a new facility with at least 200 dock doors and substantial parking for trucks and employees.

The project is expected to create 300 to 350 jobs with average annual salaries of $80,000, according to the company. The terminal will be used to transfer product between trucks.

Buckeye City Council unanimously approved a general plan amendment and rezoning to designate about 160 acres near Johnson and Yuma roads near Interstate 10 for employment uses.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.