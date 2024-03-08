PHOENIX — A man was recently arrested for allegedly exposing himself to strangers at multiple Chandler parks, authorities said.

A report came in about the man and his behavior on Sept. 23, the Chandler Police Department said. The caller said the man was exposing himself at Desert Breeze Park near Rural and Ray roads, as well as other parks.

Several reports describing a similar male and behavior were made over the next several weeks, with adult victims describing the suspect, the incidents and his mode of transportation.

Ryan Alexander Drummond, 34, was identified as the suspect in the indicents.

Police said there was no indication that Drummond and the victims knew each other during the incidents.

Drummond was arrested at his home on Feb. 29 and booked into jail on nine counts of indecent exposure.

Anyone with information regarding Drummond or the incidents is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

