PHOENIX — Fifteen people were arrested last weekend during a two-day operation to crack down on street racing in Tempe, authorities said.

There were also 14 vehicles towed and two guns seized during the operation, the city of Tempe said.

“As the Tempe Police Chief, I am committed to addressing the issue of street racing and its associated crimes,” Police Chief Kenneth McCoy said in a press release.

“We will take proactive measures, collaborate with local agencies and employ innovative strategies to effectively combat this dangerous activity.”

Here’s why Tempe Police are cracking down on street racing

According to a report, high-speed drivers is among Tempe residents’ top concerns, placing below homelessness issues and drugs.

Last year, the department issued 250 citations that involved racing with speeds of over 85 mph.

Of the 50 collisions last year, 24 were fatal, with 18 believed to have been caused by excessive speed.

In one instance, a driver was doing “burnouts” in a busy parking lot before crashing the car eerily close to pedestrians.

The Tempe Police Department has partnered with the Phoenix Police’s Street Racing Task Force and the Department of Public Safety.

Moving forward, look out for these changes in Tempe

The city is preparing to launch a real-time operations center in the summer.

The new technology will allow police to review footage, resolve crimes and respond to infrastructure concerns.

“Everyone deserves to get home safely,” Mayor Corey Woods said in the release. “We are using all the resources available to us to make our streets safer for everyone.”

