Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

15 people arrested in Tempe for allegedly participating in street racing

Mar 7, 2024, 10:00 AM

Fifteen people were arrested last weekend during a two-day operation to crack down on street racing...

Fifteen people were arrested last weekend during a two-day operation to crack down on street racing in Tempe, authorities said. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Fifteen people were arrested last weekend during a two-day operation to crack down on street racing in Tempe, authorities said.

There were also 14 vehicles towed and two guns seized during the operation, the city of Tempe said.

“As the Tempe Police Chief, I am committed to addressing the issue of street racing and its associated crimes,” Police Chief Kenneth McCoy said in a press release.

“We will take proactive measures, collaborate with local agencies and employ innovative strategies to effectively combat this dangerous activity.”

Here’s why Tempe Police are cracking down on street racing

According to a report, high-speed drivers is among Tempe residents’ top concerns, placing below homelessness issues and drugs.

RELATED STORIES

Last year, the department issued 250 citations that involved racing with speeds of over 85 mph.

Of the 50 collisions last year, 24 were fatal, with 18 believed to have been caused by excessive speed.

In one instance, a driver was doing “burnouts” in a busy parking lot before crashing the car eerily close to pedestrians.

The Tempe Police Department has partnered with the Phoenix Police’s Street Racing Task Force and the Department of Public Safety.

Moving forward, look out for these changes in Tempe

The city is preparing to launch a real-time operations center in the summer.

The new technology will allow police to review footage, resolve crimes and respond to infrastructure concerns.

“Everyone deserves to get home safely,” Mayor Corey Woods said in the release. “We are using all the resources available to us to make our streets safer for everyone.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(MCAO Photos)...

Danny Shapiro

Prosecutors say suspects worked on plan to cover up 16-year-old Preston Lord’s death

Prosecutors with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Thursday that the suspects accused of murdering Preston Lord worked to cover up the 16-year-old's death.

14 minutes ago

A grand jury indicted six suspects in the Preston Lord death investigation on March 6, 2024. (Maric...

KTAR.com

6 suspects arrested, charged with murder in Preston Lord investigation

Six suspects were indicted on murder charges in the death of Preston Lord on Wednesday, a major breakthrough four months after the high-profile death of the 16-year-old in Queen Creek.

3 hours ago

In response to a financial crisis and disarray within the University of Arizona, Gov. Katie Hobbs r...

SuElen Rivera

Hobbs asks for transparency, accountability from UArizona leadership, ABOR moving forward

In response to a financial crisis and disarray within the University of Arizona, Gov. Katie Hobbs requested transparency and accountability from both university leadership and the Arizona Board of Regents.

4 hours ago

(File photo by George Rose/Getty Images)...

Colton Krolak

Biden administration investing over $500 million to conserve Colorado River System

The Biden administration will invest hundreds of millions of dollars to conserve the Colorado River Basin System.

7 hours ago

Arizona water...

David Veenstra

Phoenix City Council passes water conservation ordinance

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a water conservation ordinance on Wednesday.

7 hours ago

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Pla...

David Veenstra

Zedd, Jonas Brothers, Mumford & Sons performing at March Madness Music Festival next month

Zedd, the Jonas Bros, Mumford & Sons and The Black Keys are all performing at the 2024 NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

15 people arrested in Tempe for allegedly participating in street racing