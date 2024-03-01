Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Heard Museum in Phoenix holding 66th annual Guild Indian Fair & Market this weekend

Feb 29, 2024, 8:00 PM

Guests mill about at a previous Guild Indian Fair & Market on the grounds of the Heard Museum in Ph...

The Heard Museum's 66th annual Guild Indian Fair & Market is scheduled for March 2-3, 2024, in Phoenix. (Heard Museum Photo)

(Heard Museum Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The Heard Museum in Phoenix is holding its signature event this weekend, the 66th annual Guild Indian Fair & Market.

The renowned market, one of the largest of its kind in the world, is a can’t-miss event for American Indian art aficionados and collectors.

More than 600 artists from over 100 tribes will have their creations on display and for sale, including jewelry, pottery, paintings, carvings, sculptures and baskets.

There will also be live cultural performances, a family fun zone where kids can play and food and drinks for sale.

When and where is the 2024 Guild Indian Fair & Market?

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the museum grounds on Central Avenue between McDowell and Thomas roads.

RELATED STORIES

The entry fee for adults is $25 each day. Admission is $22 for seniors 65 and older and guests with military IDs, and $10 for children ages 6-17, students with college IDs and all tribal members. Kids 5 and under get in free.

The price for museum members, who can get in an hour early on Saturday, is $20.

All proceeds from tickets, which can be purchased online or at the gate, go toward supporting the Heard Museum’s mission of advancing American Indian art.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This undated image provided by Mikel Desmond shows his brother Marcus Tessier, who turned up in Dem...

Associated Press

Missing teen with autism found in New Mexico, about 200 miles away from his Arizona home

A missing teen with autism has been found in New Mexico — about 200 miles away from his home in southern Arizona.

2 hours ago

FILE - A group of migrants walk along the border in a remote part of the Arizona desert as they joi...

Associated Press

Bill in Arizona would punish migrants who enter country illegally

Republicans in Arizona are broadcasting a tough border stance with legislation aimed at punishing migrants who enter the United States illegally.

3 hours ago

Mugshot of Brandie Gotch, who faces multiple charges for an alleged rampage against children at a P...

Kevin Stone

West Valley mom accused of driving through park, injuring a child, while her kids were in truck

A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving her pickup truck through a West Valley park and hitting a child after she thought her kids were being bullied.

6 hours ago

Three former Arizona Department of Education employees are accused of obtaining funds from the stat...

KTAR.com

Former Arizona education employees accused of stealing money from ESA program

Three former Arizona Department of Education employees are accused of obtaining funds from the state's school voucher program for personal use, authorities announced Thursday.

6 hours ago

An Arizona man was indicted after allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Mexico on Jan. 23, ...

KTAR.com

Arizona man indicted after allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Mexico

An Arizona man was indicted after allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Mexico, authorities said Tuesday.

7 hours ago

The view of a Phoenix police cruiser with yellow crime scene tape over the rear panel...

KTAR.com

Suspect claims self-defense after deadly shooting at Phoenix motel

A suspect claimed self-defense after an altercation escalated into a deadly shooting at a Phoenix motel on Wednesday evening.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Heard Museum in Phoenix holding 66th annual Guild Indian Fair & Market this weekend