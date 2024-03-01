PHOENIX – The Heard Museum in Phoenix is holding its signature event this weekend, the 66th annual Guild Indian Fair & Market.

The renowned market, one of the largest of its kind in the world, is a can’t-miss event for American Indian art aficionados and collectors.

More than 600 artists from over 100 tribes will have their creations on display and for sale, including jewelry, pottery, paintings, carvings, sculptures and baskets.

There will also be live cultural performances, a family fun zone where kids can play and food and drinks for sale.

When and where is the 2024 Guild Indian Fair & Market?

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the museum grounds on Central Avenue between McDowell and Thomas roads.

The entry fee for adults is $25 each day. Admission is $22 for seniors 65 and older and guests with military IDs, and $10 for children ages 6-17, students with college IDs and all tribal members. Kids 5 and under get in free.

The price for museum members, who can get in an hour early on Saturday, is $20.

All proceeds from tickets, which can be purchased online or at the gate, go toward supporting the Heard Museum’s mission of advancing American Indian art.

