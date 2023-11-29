Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1st permanent Holocaust museum to be built in Phoenix

Nov 29, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 6:01 am

Balin Overstolz McNair's Profile Picture

BY BALIN OVERSTOLZ MCNAIR


KTAR.com

Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center

PHOENIX — The Arizona Jewish Historical Society on Tuesday announced plans to build the first permanent Holocaust education center in Phoenix, along with a capital campaign to raise money for its construction.

Named the Hilton Family Holocaust Education Center, the museum will be an extension of AZJHS’s campus located near Central Avenue and McDowell Road. Construction is expected to be complete in 2026.

It will be a 27,000-square-foot building that features technology-based galleries with four main areas of focus: The Holocaust and the world today; chronology of the Holocaust; lessons on the Holocaust; and remembering the Holocaust from hate to hope.

It will also feature the artwork of Valley-based artist Robert Sutz with the “We Remember” project, as well as rotating exhibits that focus on other genocides from world history.

“This is going to be a state-of-the-art facility that can educate young people, but really everyone, about the Holocaust and genocide that’s occurred in other places in the world,” Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari said at an event announcing the new center.

How does the Holocaust center plan to educate?

The center will lean on the wisdom of Holocaust survivors who live in the Valley and use technology to let their stories still be told from the source after they die.

For example, survivor and Phoenix resident Oscar Knoblauch spends much of his own time in classrooms discussing the Holocaust, but when the center is complete, students will be able to converse with a holographic image of him instead.

AZJHS Executive Director Dr. Lawrence Bell explains it’s not “artificial intelligence” or computers talking, but the actual recorded stories of Knoblauch and other survivors.

“The generation of students that we have now … They’re the last generation of students that will ever meet a Holocaust survivor. The ones that come after them will never have the personal experience of saying ‘I met someone who was in the Holocaust,’” Bell said.

Why is Holocaust education important?

Bell said he feels that people could doubt the Holocaust ever happened if survivors don’t get the chance the continue sharing their experiences.

AZJHS also worries about an ongoing rise in extreme antisemitism. The organization says the answer to that is education and putting a face to the victims of hate and bigotry.

Education Coordinator Anthony Fusco Jr. hopes the center will become a resource for teachers across Arizona.

“Soon our history will be gone. So, it’s important to look for immersive technologies, artifacts … to help tell the stories [from] the primary source,” Fusco said.

Educators will be able to schedule field trips, guided tours, lectures and more from the center once it is completed. House Bill 2241, signed into law in 2021, requires schools to teach students about the Holocaust, at least once, in middle school or high school.

AZJHS adds that its centers are open to people of all faiths and backgrounds.

How was the center in Phoenix funded?

Ansari explained the recent Phoenix GO Bond and its part in the museum’s construction. Passed by voters in this year’s November election, the bond paid $2 million for this expansion out of a $50.3 million allocation earmarked for “Arts & Culture.”

The project also received monetary gifts from the Steven J. Hilton Foundation, which the center will be named in honor of. More fundraising info can be found online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs a petition that would expand abortion rights in the state if on the ...

Heidi Hommel

Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs abortion rights petition, reaffirms desire for more access

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to see abortion rights enshrined in the state constitution, but took a ceremonial step Tuesday in making sure the issue was on the ballot next year.

1 hour ago

Construction of the Manzana mixed-use project in Phoenix is expected to start in early 2025....

Kevin Stone

Manzana, an eye-catching mixed-use project, coming to Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row

An eye-catching mixed-use project called Manzana is coming to the Roosevelt Row Arts District in downtown Phoenix.

2 hours ago

A selection of Frito-Lay products. The snack food giant signed a 10-year lease on a facility in Gil...

Kevin Stone

Companies building Frito-Lay facility in Gilbert get $12M construction loan

The companies developing a shipping and distribution center for Frito-Lay in Gilbert have obtained a $12 million construction loan.

2 hours ago

Stock image of police tape and file photo of a Glendale, Arizona, police department cruiser....

KTAR.com

2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds after domestic dispute, police standoff

One victim and one suspect have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a domestic dispute and a police standoff in Glendale.

8 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Tempe Festival of the Arts returning this weekend to Mill Avenue

A decades-long tradition is returning to Tempe this weekend to bring together the community, art and food.

10 hours ago

Casa Grande police...

KTAR.com

2 teenagers arrested for murder at Casa Grande house party

The Casa Grande police department arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of 17-year-old Hailey Stephens.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

1st permanent Holocaust museum to be built in Phoenix