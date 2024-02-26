Close
Mega Millions lottery tickets purchased in Scottsdale, Tucson win $50,000 each

Feb 26, 2024, 4:00 PM

Mega Millions button lit up on a lottery ticket machine...

Two Mega Millions tickets sold in Arizona won $50,000 in the Feb. 23, 2024 drawing. (File Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(File Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Two Arizona Lottery players each won $50,000 in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, officials announced Monday.

The five-figure tickets were sold at the Cobblestone Auto Spa on Scottsdale Road north of Deer Valley Road in Scottsdale and the Walmart at Grant Road and Alvernon Way in Tucson.

Each of the entries matched four of the five white balls drawn – 4, 6, 40, 41 and 60 – plus the red Mega Ball of 11, a combination good for $10,000. But because the players both added the Megaplier option to their purchases, the winnings were multiplied by five.

The Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times. The amount is chosen by random before each drawing.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Mega Ball are 1 in 931,001.

What is the jackpot for next Mega Millions drawing?

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot went unclaimed, allowing the top prize to grow to an estimated $563 million for the next drawing. If won on Tuesday, the jackpot would be the eighth largest in the game’s history.

Mega Millions is a twice-weekly lottery game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each entry costs $2, and players can add the Megaplier option for another $1.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

...

